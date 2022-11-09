The NTL recently announced the Girls Soccer 2022 All-Stars with a number of local players making the cut.
Player of the Year
Olviia Haley (Wyalusing)
Offensive Player of the Year
Addison Parker (Troy)
Defensive Player of the Year
Caelyn Pine (Troy)
First Team All-Stars
Offense
Ally Thoman (Athens)
Kayleigh Thoman (NEB)
Olivia Haley (Wyalusing)
Addison Parker (Troy)
Mid-field
Melanie Shumway (NEB)
Layla Botts (Wyalusing)
Addi Wheeler (Athens)
Caelyn Pine (Troy)
Camille McRoberts (Troy)
Defense
Mya Thompson (Athens)
Lani Thomas (NEB)
Sydney Friedlander (Wyalusing)
Rylie Boyce (Wellsboro)
Chloe Swain (Troy)
Goalkeeper
Annie Gehman (Wellsboro)
Second Team All-Stars
Offense
Tori Stratton (Williamson)
Saydi Renzo (Troy)
Kate Sutton (Athens)
Kierra Thoman (NEB)
Midfield
Jordyn Abernathy (Wellsboro)
Anna Dunn (Towanda)
Alexis McRoberts (Towanda)
Brooke Wilcox (NPM)
Katherine Dunn (Towanda)
Defense
Mikayla Post (NEB)
Lizzy Shaw (Athens)
Bella Hurley (Towanda)
Maddie Millard (Williamson)
Madeline Palmer (Troy)
Goalkeeper
Karlee Bartlow (Athens)
