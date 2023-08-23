Golf file photo

A Sayre golfer heads towards the next hole during an NTL match.

 Logan Hill/REVIEW FILE PHOTO

WELLSBORO — Led by medalist Evan Cooper’s 74, Athens swept the rest of the Northern Tier League in the second match of the season. Cooper was two over par on the front nine and, after carding a birdie-four on the par-5 14th hole, was one over par on the back nine.

Athens finished with a team score of 327, topping second-place North Penn/Mansfield, 10-2, (370) by 43 strokes. Wyalusing (8-4) was third with a 378, followed by Cowanesque Valley (5-7) with a 381, Wellsboro (5-7) with a 388, Towanda (2-10) with a 413 and Sayre (0-12) with a 544.