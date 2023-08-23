WELLSBORO — Led by medalist Evan Cooper’s 74, Athens swept the rest of the Northern Tier League in the second match of the season. Cooper was two over par on the front nine and, after carding a birdie-four on the par-5 14th hole, was one over par on the back nine.
Athens finished with a team score of 327, topping second-place North Penn/Mansfield, 10-2, (370) by 43 strokes. Wyalusing (8-4) was third with a 378, followed by Cowanesque Valley (5-7) with a 381, Wellsboro (5-7) with a 388, Towanda (2-10) with a 413 and Sayre (0-12) with a 544.
Also for the Wildcats, 12-0, Dylan Saxon carded an 81, Eli Hicks had an 84 and Nick Jacob matched Brady Darrow, each with an 89.
North Penn/Mansfield was led by Andy Hermanson’s 86. Also scoring for the Tigers were Talon DeAngelo with a 93, Tate Strange with a 94, and Alex Davis with a 97.
Nick Salsman, who birdied the first hole, paced Wyalusing with an 85. Kaeden Kuzmierz added an 89 and Conner Smith carded a 100 on the nose.
Jordan Vargeson had a 78 to lead Cowanesque Valley and teammate Adam Maynor had a 98.
Hayden Zuchowski paced Wellsboro with an 88 and Hannalee Cleveland had a 96 for the Hornets.
Teagan Irish led the way for Towanda with a 98 and Graham Welles added a 100 to the Knights’ coffers.
Sayre, which had to carry a 180 as the Redskins had only three players for the match, was led by Ryne Osmond with a 106.
The next NTL match of the season will be at Towanda Country Club in Wysox on Thursday, Aug. 31.
Selinsgrove Invitational (Aug. 18)
SELINSGROVE — Wyalusing and Towanda golf were both in action in the 4th Annual Selinsgrove Invitational last Friday, with both teams collecting top-ten finishes amongst a field of 20 teams.
Wyalusing’s green team finished sixth in the field with a total score of 256, led by Nick Salsman’s 81. Salsman collected five pars and a birdie to lead the Rams. Hunter House produced an 87, including five pars, and Kaeden Kusmierz finished just behind House with an 88. Kusmierz grabbed four pars, including three in the front nine.
For Towanda, Teagan Irish led the way with an 88 en route to the Black Knights’ eighth overall finish. Irish collected four pars, including three on the front nine.
Graham Welles placed second for Towanda, finishing with a 90, with a pair of pars and a birdie. Owen Lane finished just behind Welles, earning a score of 91 with four pars.
Wyalusing’s second team placed 17th in the field, with Jacob Girven leading the way with a 97 and three pars. Ashton Vandermark produced a 98 and three pars, while Matt Spencer finished with a 101.
TOWANDA — Towanda tennis started its fall season with a win on Tuesday, defeating Montrose at home, 4-1.
In the singles’ matches, Jocelyn Stroud earned a 4-6, 6-4, 11-9 victory for the Black Knights in the second singles match, defeating Montrose’s Paley Adams. Katelyn Calaman defeated Gelina Smith in the third singles, 6-1, 6-3.
Lainey Alderfer fell to Cara Evans in the first singles, 6-0, 6-0.
In the doubles’ matches, Alyse Bass and Rayna Roberts added another win for Towanda, defeating Breanna Marcy and Lydia Sinkovich 6-0, 6-4. Montrose forfeited the second doubles match, paving the way for the Towanda win.
Towanda will face Montgomery at Montoursville tomorrow.
