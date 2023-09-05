BOYS SOCCER
Thursday
Athens 3, Troy 1
EAST TROY — Athens boys soccer started the season with a road win on Thursday, defeating Troy on the road, 3-1.
Korey Miller opened the scoring for the Wildcats, netting his first goal of the season to put Athens ahead 1-0 early in the first half. Brady Spalding evened things up for the Trojans with halftime looming to tie it at 1-1, but two second half scores for Athens — first from Marco Quiros and then a second from Miller — but the Wildcats ahead 3-1, enough to leave East Troy with the victory.
Miller had a pair of goals for the Wildcats, while Quiros’ goal put Athens ahead for good in the contest. Spalding had the Trojans’ lone goal of the contest.
“They worked really hard, it was a rough game,” Athens coach Jake Lezak said. “The guys played together and got the result.”
“I think we played a pretty evenly matched game against one of the top teams in the league,” Troy coach Dustin Holdren added. “It’s really good because it kind of brings out the stuff we need to work on.”
Athens will play at North Penn-Liberty tomorrow, while Troy will head to Towanda.
Wellsboro 3, NEB 1
ROME — Northeast Bradford boys soccer fell to Wellsboro on Thursday, dropping the league match at home, 3-1.
The Hornets rattled off three first-half goals, pulling away from the Panthers before halftime en route to the road win.
Josh Stanton scored for NEB, netting the Panthers lone goal in the second half to break up the Wellsboro shutout.
NEB will play Williamson tomorrow.
Williamson 5, Towanda 0
TIOGA — Towanda boys soccer was shutout on the road on Thursday, losing to Williamson, 5-0.
The Warriors netted three first-half goals, before tacking on two more across the final period to run away with the victory.
Towanda will play Troy tomorrow.
GIRLS SOCCER
Saturday
Warrior Run 3, Troy 2 (Overtime) (Montoursville High School Tournament)
MONTOURSVILLE — Troy girls soccer fell in its opening game of the Montoursville girls’ soccer tournament on Saturday, losing to Warrior Run, 3-2 in overtime.
Saydi Renzo and Addy Parker both netted goals to put Troy ahead 2-0, before the Defenders rallied with two goals in the second half to force extra time, before finding the winner in overtime.
Troy 5, South Williamsport 1 (Montoursville High School Tournament)
MONTOURSVILLE — After falling in the opening round, Troy girl’s soccer secured a third-place finish in the tournament, ousting South Williamsport 5-1 on Saturday in the consolation game.
Troy led 3-0 through one half, with Kylie Roy, Alexis McRoberts and Renzo all scoring, in that order. The lead got as large as 5-0 in the second half, when Giana Renzi and Parker tacked on additional goals, before South Williamsport ended the shutout shortly before the final whistle.
Troy will play at Wyalusing Today.
Wyalusing 3, Loyalsock 0
FAXON — Wyalusing girls soccer picked up a road win over Loyalsock on Saturday, shutting out the Lancers en route to the 3-0 victory.
Olivia Haley scored all three goals to earn a hat trick in the win, while Sophia Alvarez made 16 saves in net for the Rams to complete the clean sheet effort.
Wyalusing will play again Today, hosting Troy at home, in a meeting of 3-1 teams.
CROSS COUNTRY
Saturday
Cliff Robbins invite
DALLAS — Towanda and NEB’s cross country teams were in action on Saturday, competing at the 48th annual Cliff Robbins Sr. Memorial Invitational.
On the boys’ side, NEB’s Creed Dewing placed sixth in the field of 205, with a time of 17:15. Aiden Kapr also finished in the top 25, finishing 21st with a time of 18:35.
Three other Panthers finished in the top 40, with Ayden Finch taking 26th with a time of 18:44, Ryan Jones taking 36th with a time of 19:21 and Dayton Russell finishing with a time of 19:27 to earn 40th.
Eric McGee produced the highest finish for Towanda, placing 31st in the field with a time of 19:10. Teammate Jack Tavani was just behind him, placing 33rd with a time of 19:16. Jacob Carr placed 61st with a time of 20:12, Wyatt Stranger placed 67th at 20:23 and Sean Lauber took 100th with a time of 22:00 to round out the Black Knights’ top-five runners.
In the girls’ meet, Gracelyn Laudermilch had a standout performance for NEB, placing second in the field of 146, finishing with a time of 19:53. The Panthers’ Anaiah Kolesar also finished in the top 15, finishing 13th with a time of 21:38. Amelia Kapr placed 34th with a time of 23:39, while Makenna Callear was 53rd with a time of 25:11 and Kara Dughi took 56th with a time of 25:27.
For Towanda, Izzy Larson placed 24th with a time of 22:39. Dixie Brown placed 81st with a time of 27:37, and Taylor Brennan took 87th with a time of 27:59. Noelle Rogers was 99th in the field with a time of 29:02, and Angie Tavani rounded out the Black Knights’ top five performers with a time of 29:45, which was good enough to finish 104th overall.
Bear Mountain River Run
LOCK HAVEN — Wyalusing, Canton and Troy’s cross country teams all competed at the 25th annual Bear Mountain River Run on Saturday, in the first competition of the season for each program.
In the girls’ meet, Megan King finished in eighth place for Wyalusing, with a time of 21:02. Riley Porter took 38th for the Rams with a time of 23:05.2, and Laina Beebe was 46th with a time of 23:37.4. Kira Allen (57th) and Kassandra Kerin (64th) rounded out Wyalusing’s top five, finishing with times of 24:57 and 25:44.3, respectively.
For Troy, Alyssa Parks placed 30th with a time of 22:32, while Katie Lackey finished 33rd with a time of 22:44.6. Sheridan Wilcox (79th) and Izabelle Culkin (99th) rounded out Troy’s placements, finishing with times of 27:58.1 and 37:08.2, respectively.
In the boys’ meet, Lance Heasley led the Trojans with a 46th place finish, with a time of 18:49.4. Hart Houseknecht was just behind him, placing 53rd with a time of 19:05.7. Brody Campbell placed 58th with a time of 19:21.3, while Frank Harper and Evan Geer placed 61st and 62nd, respectively, with times of 19:32.7 and 19:36.4.
For Wyalusing, Trennan Tewksbury finished with a time of 17:30.5 to take 20th overall. Bradyn Johnson finished 79th with a time of 20:32.6, and Parker Cunningham was 83rd with a time of 20:39.9. John Heeman finished 92nd, with a time of 21:17.4, while Jack Fischer rounded out the Rams’ top five, finishing 102nd with a time of 21:45.3.
GOLF
Thursday
NTL Match at Towanda Country Club
WYSOX – Wellsboro’s Hayden Zuchowski carded a stellar 79 for medalist honors after recording birdies on the sixth and 18th holes, but Athens’ Evan Cooper and Dylan Saxon shot scores of 82 and 85, respectively, to lead Athens to the sweep.
Athens finished with a 351, topping second place Wyalusing (364) by a relatively close 13 strokes.
North Penn/Mansfield was third with a 379 and was followed closely by Wellsboro with a 381 and Towanda with a 382. Cowanesque Valley was sixth with a 391 and Sayre, which had to carry a 180 due to a lack of players, ended up with a 566.
Cooper had birdies on the fifth and 12th holes and Saxon had a birdie on Number 12 too.
Eli Hicks added a 90 for Athens and teammate Nick Jacob scored with a 94 that included a birdie on 18.
Nick Salsman led Wyalusing, carding a birdie on 1 and matching Saxon with an 85. Also scoring for the Rams were Hunter House – who had a birdie on the seventh hole – Matt Spencer with a 94 and Kaeden Kuzmierz with a 97.
Alex Davis scores an 86 to pace North Penn/Mansfield. Andy Hermanson netted a 94 and Talon DeAngelo had a 98.
Syler Pietrzyk added an 89 to Wellsboro’s tally; three Towanda golfers – Graham Wells, Teagan Irish and Carson Gantz — broke 100 with respective scores of 88, 92 and 93; Cowanesque Valley’s Jordan Vargason had an 87 with teammate Nick West checking in at 92; and Sayre was led by Ryne Osmond’s 113.
The league will reconvene on Tuesday at Corey Creek Golf Club for a 1 p.m. tee time.
Standings
Team W L
Athens 18 0
NP.M 14 4
Wyalusing 13 5
Wellsboro 8 10
Cowanesque 6 12
Towanda 4 14
Sayre 0 18
