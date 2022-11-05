HERSHEY — The Northern Tier League will bring a talented group, including four complete teams, down to Hershey on Saturday for the 2022 PIAA Cross Country Championships.
The Northeast Bradford boys and girls teams won the District IV Class A titles, with the Wyalusing girls and Towanda boys finishing second, which means all four will make the trip to states.
“The team is looking really good right now. They are super excited and they’ve been waiting for this day for a long time — they are stoked,” said NEB coach Adam Russell.
Russell said his squad just needs to stay focused and keep doing what they have been doing.
“Running their race, not getting caught up in the emotions — staying calm, staying relaxed and not getting caught up in all the adrenaline that’s going through them,” Russell said on what the Panthers need to do this weekend. “Really just pushing themselves all out that last part of the race. They have been training hard, they have a lot of hay in the barn and they’re going to do well.”
In addition to the teams making the trip, a large group of individuals will be looking to bring home state hardware.
Here’s a look at each division and the local runners who will be competing:
Class A Girls
The Northeast girls are one of the favorites to take home a team state championship as they enter the meet behind only Montrose.
Earlier this season, Montrose narrowly beat NEB — a one-point loss for the Lady Panthers — at an invitational.
Leading the way for NEB is Gracelyn Laudermilch, who enters the race ranked fifth in the state with a time of 18:58.7
Laudermilch is right behind district champ Kate Moncavage of Southern Columbia, while the top time going into Saturday’s meet belongs to Moravian Academy’s Virginia Kraus with a 17:52.3.
“She wants a very high placing at Hershey,” said Russell of Laudermilch. “She’s been dreaming of this since last year. She was injured a lot of the season last year, so she didn’t do as well as she had hoped at states (in 2021), so that’s really driving her to do very well this time.
NEB’s Anaiah Kolesar enters the race with a time of 20:06.8, which is good enough for the 27th seed and puts her right in range for a state medal.
Wyalusing’s Kayla Beebe comes in as the 46th seed, while Troy’s Alyssa Parks sits in 59th. Wyalusing’s Megan King (66th), NEB’s Lilah Hughes (73rd) and Amelia Kapr (87th) round out the locals ranked in the top 100 in Class A.
The Panthers’ team also features Melanie Shumway, Makenna Callear and Isabell Kapr.
Wyalusing’s squad is rounded out by Kassandra Kerin, Riley Porter, Kira Allen, Laina Beebe and Hayley Anaya.
Troy will also have Katie Lackey competing, while Canton’s Camille McRoberts and North Penn-Mansfield’s Addison Farrer and Madelynne Johns are also in the race.
Class A Boy
The NEB boys come in as the 15th seed, while Towanda is sitting in 22nd in the team race heading into Saturday.
NEB is led by returning state medalist Creed Dewing, who is seeded 24th coming into this year’s PIAA meet.
“I think he’ll be in the top 10,” Russell said of Dewing. “He’s just hardcore. He’s very consistent. He always runs fast during the bigger competitions. He just grits it right out.”
Wyalusing’s Jeremy Clauser comes in with the 78th best time, while his teammate Trennan Tewksbury is ranked 83rd. Brody Fuhrey will also be competing today after getting the call to replace the final District IV qualifier, who had to withdraw.
NEB’s team will also include Norman Strauss, Dayton Russell, Ryan Jones, Aiden Kapr, Aydin Finch and Tanner Herb.
The Black Knights, who are a strong pack squad, will look to break into the top 10 as a team with a squad of Eric McGee (5th at districts), Luke Tavani (9th at districts), Nate Spencer, Jacob Carr, Jack Tavani, Wyatt Stranger and Rein Alderfer.
Troy will have Hart Housknect and Lance Heasley competing, while Sullivan County sends Hunter O’Connor to the state meet.
Class AA Girls
There will be two NTL runners competing in the Class AA girls race with Athens’ Sara Bronson and Cowanesque Valley’s Tori Stratton.
Bronson, who finished in 10th place at districts, comes in with the 37th best time in Class AA with a 19:27.3.
“The kids are excited about it. The weather looks fantastic this weekend. Sara had the opportunity to go down there and run last year, so she’s a little more prepared (as far as) what to expect down there, having seen it before,” Athens coach Scott Riley said.
Stratton comes in ranked 169th with a time of 20:59.3.
Class AA Boys
The Athens Wildcats will send senior Ethan Denlinger to the state meet for the first time.
“Ethan being a first-timer and a senior, he’s looking to make the most of the experience,” Riley said. “He’s talked to the kids who have been down there and he knows what kind of course to expect. It’s a little bit of a hillier course there and it’s definitely a challenging course. He’s (ready) for the challenge and he’s excited to go down and see what that’s going to be like ... to be able to get there as a senior, he’s pretty excited.”
Also from the NTL, Kristian Mizdail of Cowanesque Valley comes in as the 28th seed. He will be joined by teammate Owen Cummings, who won a state medal a year ago.
Both Riley and Russell agreed that this group of NTL runners is one of the largest and best it has sent down to states.
“I think when you look at the amount of teams (qualified for states) and then even the individuals, I think it’s definitely one of the largest groups in the years I can remember,” said Riley, who is in his 20th season at Athens.
“It’s awesome. There are so many good coaches around, so many good runners. It’s really cool to see how good the NTL is,” Russell said. “It just drives everybody to be that much better. When you have good competition all around you — you have to train longer, train harder and train faster, and it makes the whole NTL better.”
Riley noted that the NTL and the entire district have a history of stepping up on the state’s biggest state.
“The teams that, not only the NTL but District IV, sends down (to states) represent those areas very well. The District IV and NTL have always been very strong and shown up well at the state meet,” he said.
The PIAA Championships will begin at 11 a.m. with the Class A girls race. The Class AA girls will run at 11:45 a.m., followed by the Class AAA girls at 12:30 p.m.
The Class A boys race will begin at 1:15 p.m., with the Class AA race at 2 p.m. and the Class AAA meet at 2:45 p.m. in Hershey.
