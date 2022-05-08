COUDERSPORT — NTL track athletes from Troy, Canton, and Sayre had impressive finishes at the Coudersport invitational on Friday.
Troy’s Anneliese Getola had an excellent showing, winning both the 100 (13.15 seconds) and the 200 (27.49 seconds), while also placing second in the 100 hurdles (17.35 seconds)
Teammate Caelyn Pine placed second in the 100 in 13.76 seconds and finished second in the 400 with a time of 1:04.95.
Alyssa Parks finished third in the 3200 for Troy in 13:13 and teammate Lilly DePew placed seventh in 14:46.
Parks also took fourth in the 300 hurdles (53.12 seconds) with Teammates Sydney Taylor taking fourth (57.26 seconds) and Elizabeth Geer placing ninth (57.89 seconds).
Geer placed sixth in the triple jump (29-feet, 2-inches).
Parks finished third in the high jump at 4-feet, 3-inches and teammate Nevaeh Tucker placed eighth in the long hump (13-feet, 3-inches).
Troy’s Bailey Johnson placed third in the pole vault (6-feet) and teammate Natalie Williams finished fifth (5-feet, 6-inches).
Morgan Harkness placed fifth in the shot put for the Lady Trojans at (26-feet, 10-inches).
The 4x800 Troy girls relay team won in 11:09.14 and placed second in the 4x100 (55.27 seconds).
For the Troy boys, Dustin Hagin won the 110 meter hurdles (15.68 seconds) and the long jump (20-feet, 4-inches), while placing second in the 300 hurdles (42.29 seconds).
Teammate Blake Shedden placed fourth in the 110 hurdles (17.95 seconds), and Rylan Breidt placed sixth in the 300 hurdles (48.14 seconds).
Troy’s Colin Loveland won the triple jump reaching 39-feet, 11 inches and placed fifth in the 100 (12.24 seconds).
Trojan Isais Watkins placed second in the 200 meter dash (24.30 seconds) and eighth in the 400 (55.95 seconds).
Troy’s Hart Houseknecht placed fourth in the 800 (2:18.49) and fifth in the 1600 (5:10.39), while placing ninth in the 3200 (12:05.62).
Mason Imbt won the shot put event for the Trojans at 46-feet, 11-inches. Teammate Avery Sens placed ninth at 36-feet, 8-inches.
The Troy boys 4x800 relay team won in 9:18.38 and the 4x400 relay team placed fourth 3:52.23.
Canton’s Camille McRoberts placed second in the 800 with a final time of 2:33.89 and fourth in the 1600 (5:51.72). Teammate Kali Wesneski placed eighth in the 400 (1:09.89).
Lady Warrior Laci Niemczyk placed seventh in the 200 (30 seconds) and eighth in the 400 (1:09.89). Teammates Megan Eagleberger finished ninth in the 200 (30.53 seconds) and Kendall Kitchen finished seventh in the 400 (1:08.92).
Eagleberger also placed 10th in the 100 (14.27).
On the boys side for Canton, Kyle Kapichok won the discus at 127-feet, 1-inch and placed fourth in the shot put (39-feet, 7-inches).
Canton’s Isaiah Niemczyk finished second in the long jump (19-feet,1/2 inch). Teammate Caiden Williams finished ninth (17-feet, 8-inches).
Niemczyk finished second in the triple jump (38-feet, 5-inches), eighth in the 200 (25.25 seconds) and 10th in the 400 (56.52 seconds).
Williams placed third in the high jump (5 feet, 4-inches) third in discus (115 feet, 1-inch) and third in shot put (41-feet, 5-inches).
Teammate Anthony Asbury placed fifth in the discus (107-feet, 1-inch) and seventh in the shot put (37-feet, 10-inches).
Canton’s 4x400 meter team placed second (4:29.75) and the 4x800 team placed fourth (11:34.25).
For Sayre, Mason Huughey finished second in the javelin (130-feet, 1-inch), third in both the 100 (12.13 seconds) and 400 (54.17), and sixth in the 200 (24.78 seconds).
Sayre’s Donovan Wynn placed sixth in the discus (102-feet, 8-inches) and seventh in the high jump (5-feet).
David Huang placed 10th in the shot put for Sayre (36-feet, 7-inches).
