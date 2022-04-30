WYALUSING — Local track teams traveled to Wyalusing to compete in the Lasagna Invitational on Friday and saw some good results.
To start off the day, the Waverly girls 4x800 team of Harper Minaker, Lauren Gorsline, Haylie Davenport and Elizabeth Vaughn took sixth place with a time of 11 minutes, 8.4 seconds.
The Athens 4x800 squad of Ethan Hicks, Sander Bertsch, Ryan Thompson and Kyle Anthony took third in 9:07.27, with Northeast Bradford nine seconds behind them in fourth, and Troy in fifth.
In the 100 meter hurdles, Troy’s Anneliese Getola finished third overall with a time of 17.23 seconds, and Athens’ Hannah Walker placed fifth with a time of 17.31 seconds. Towanda’s Kelci Carle took eighth, and Athens’ Emily Henderson was tenth.
Troy’s Dustin Hagin posted a 15.26 to win first in the 110 hurdles, and Athens’ Levi Kuhns was fourth in 16.46. Micah Chandler of Waverly took sixth, Troy’s Blake Shedden was ninth and NEB’s Austin Kithcart was 10th.
Anna Dunn of Towanda placed fifth in the girls 100 meter dash with a time of 13.07 seconds, and Wyalusing’s Olivia Haley was sixth with a 13.19. Wylausing’s Kassandra Kerin was ninth and Towanda’s Kelsea Allen-Smith took tenth.
Waverly’s Kennedy Westbrook was 10th in the girls 100 meter dash with a time of 13.56 seconds.
Waverly had two runners in the top 10 of the boys 100, as Kayleb Bechy took fourth with an 11.76, and Jerrell Sackett nabbed fifth with an 11.67. Athens’ Jaden Wright placed ninth in the event.
In the girls 1600, NEB’s Gracelyn Laudermilch placed third in 5:30.72, and Emma Bronson of Athens was fourth in 5:34.9. Canton’s Camille McRoberts took 10th in the 1600.
Kyle Anthony of Athens was the top local finisher in the boys 1600, taking eighth with a time of 4:46.92.
The Towanda 4x100 team of Allen-Smith, Porschia Benntett, Dunn and Eliza Fowler posted a time of 51.92 to take second.
Waverly’s team of Allison Barrett, Natalie Garrity, Olivia Nittinger and Westbrook took fourth in the girls 4x100 with a time of 52.68. Wyalusing finished in fourth and Troy was seventh.
In the boys 4x100, the Waverly squad of Bechy, Liam Traub, Chandler and Treyton Moore took second with a 46.35, and Athens was fourth with a 47.07.
Towanda’s Dunn placed second in the girls 400 with a time of 1:01.76, and Wyalusing’s Kerin took sixth. Waverly’s Kelsey Ward ran a 1:07.61 to take ninth in the girls 400.
Troy’s Jacob Hinman took fourth in the boys 400 with a time of 54.48, and Sayre’s Mason Hughey was fifth with a 54.73. NEB’s Shakei Smith finished in seventh and Towanda’s Justin Schoonover was ninth.
Athens’ Walker ran a 48.71 to place third in the girls 300 meter hurdles. Towanda’s Carle and Fowler took eighth and ninth, respectively.
In the boys 300 meter hurdles, Troy’s Hagin earned third place with a time of 42.37 and Athens’ Kuhn’s finished in sixth place with a time of 47 seconds flat.
Athens’ Emma Bronson nabbed second in the girls 800 meters with a time of 2:32.51, and Canton’s McRoberts was eighth.
Troy’s Getola took second in the girls 200 with a time of 27.3 seconds, and Wylausing’s Haley was third. Athens’ Walker took sixth with a 27.57 and Waverly’s Westbrook finished in eighth.
In the boys 200, Waverly’s Chandler placed fourth with a 23.54. Athens’ Wright took sixth, Waverly’s Bechy was seventh, Sayre’s Hughey was eighth and Athens’ Kolsen Keathley was 10th.
Athens’ Sara Bronson set a school record and finished second overall in the girls 3200 with a time of 11:48.74, and Waverly’s Minaker was 10th.
Towanda’s girls 4x400 team of Allen-Smith, Bennett, Dunn and Fowler took third in the event with a time of 4:16.7. Waverly’s 4x400 squad of Barrett, Garrity, Nittinger and Westbrook took sixth in 4:27.12
Waverly’s boys 4x400 team of Chandler, Sam VanDyke, Moore and Traub clocked a 3:44.2 to finish in fifth, and Athens took eighth.
Athens’ Olivia Bartlow threw 28-0 ½ to place fifth in the girls shot put.
Local athletes occupied seven of the top 10 spots in the boys shot put. Troy’s Mason Imbt took first with a throw of 47-7 ½, Wyalusing’s Jacob Palfreyman was second, NEB’s Dan Seeley was third, Canton’s Caiden Williams was fourth, NEB’s Ethan Finch was sixth, Troy’s Avery Sens was eighth and Towanda’s Bryant Green was 10th.
In the girls discus, Towanda’s Hannah Risch threw 89-11 ½ to place fourth and Athens’ Bartlow was eighth with a throw of 82-3 ½.
NEB’s Seeley won the boys discus with a throw of 132 feet, 1 inch. Wyalusing’s Palfreyman took third, Canton’s Kyle Kapichok was fourth, NEB’s Finch was fifth, Canton’s Williams was sixth, Towanda’s Mike West was seventh and Sayre’s Donavan Wynn was 10th with a throw of 102-3 ½.
NEB’s Maisie Neuber was placed fifth in the girls javelin with a throw of 94-6 and Athens’ Emma Pernaselli was seventh with a distance of 90-10. Wyalusing’s Marissa Johnson was 10th in the event.
Towanda’s Green placed eighth in the boys javelin with a throw of 124-10 and Sayre’s Hughey was tenth with a distance of 121-6.
Wyalusing’s Hannah Ely jumped 14-11 ¼ to take eighth in the girls long jump.
In the boys long jump, Troy’s Colin Loveland leaped 19-4 to place fifth and Wyalusing’s Kashawn Cameron was sixth. Grady Cobb of Wyalusing took eighth and Canton’s Isaiah Niemczyk placed 10th.
Towanda’s Hannah Ryck was third in the girls triple jump with a distance of 31-11 ¼. Athens’ Mya Thompson finished in eighth with a distance of 30-5, and Wyalusing’s Ely was ninth.
Troy’s Hagin took first place in the triple jump with a distance of 42-0 ½. Towanda’s Logan Lambert finished fourth, Canton’s Niemczyk was fifth and Wyalusing’s Nolan Oswald was sixth.
Towanda’s Porschia Bennett cleared 5-4 to take first place in the girls high jump. Wyalusing’s Ely was sixth and she was joined in the top 10 by teammate Savannah McCracken in ninth.
Wyalusing’s Cobb tied for second in the boys high jump with a height of 5-10, and Waverly’s Sackett tied for fifth along with Canton’s Caiden Williams, Wylausing’s Ethan Lewis with a jump of 5-6. NEB’s Austin Kithcart took ninth place and Troy’s Shedden was 10th.
Waverly’s Nittinger took sixth place in the girls pole vault with a height of eight feet, while Canton’s Kendall Kitchen finished eighth and Troy’s Bailey Johnson was 10th.
In the boys pole vault, Towanda’s Mitchell Mosier cleared 12-6 to take second place and Waverly’s Ryan Clark cleared 10 feet to place fifth. Troy’s Seth Seymour finished seventh and Towanda’s Mykee Nowell took 10th.
Holy Redeemer won the boys team competition with 91 points. Troy finished in fourth, Waverly was eighth, NEB was ninth, Wyalusing was 10th, Athens was 13th, Canton was 14th, Towanda was 15th and Sayre was 20th.
Montrose won the girls team competition with 109 points. Towanda finished in sixth, Athens was seventh, Troy and Wyalusing tied for 12th, NEB was 14th, Waverly was 15th and Canton was 22nd.
