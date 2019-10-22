The District IV Cross-country Championships are this Thursday at Bloomsburg University.
There are several different teams and storylines to watch for, especially in the Class A races.
Class A Girls, 9:30 a.m.
The first race of the day may be one of the most exciting, at least from an NTL perspective.
Troy is the defending District IV champions but Wyalusing has been hot on their heals all season, coming close to them during the dual meet season and nearly upsetting them at the NTL Coaches’ Invitational.
The key for the Rams will be trying to go 1-2-3 on Troy with the two Beebes, Kayla and Carina, along with Catherine Brown.
Brown, in particular, seems to be peaking at the right time.
They’ve also gotten good improvement from their fourth and fifth runners Madison Patton and Sierra Allen.
The gap between the two teams may have closed but Troy has yet to be felled by an NTL opponent in the last three years and a good reason for that is depth.
Whenever somebody has a poor race Troy has been able to balance it with another runner having a good day.
Last Saturday that was freshman Rachel Kingsley, who was hampered by an injury to start the year. She and Sydney Taylor are also peaking at the right time while Mya Thuotte, McKenzi Bellinger, Abigail Lewis and Julia Colton give them some cushion.
If they all run well they will be tough to beat.
Only one team out of Class A goes to states so it’s all or nothing.
Individually there are only five spots available for states but several NTL runners have a shot.
The rare senior newcomer Erica Locke of Towanda is one of those who could extend their season on Thursday.
“I’ve never been to districts,” she said. “From what everybody is telling me it’s a good set up but I’m just going to go into districts like I’ve gone into all my races — no expectations and just run the race.”
From the NTL Locke will have to contend with Canton freshman Camille McRoberts, Sayre’s Kayla Hughey and NPM’s Emma Harris along with any of the Wyalusing and Troy runners.
There are also a host of down state runners to look for: Mt. Carmel’s Caroline Fletcher, Loyalsock’s Emma Tredinnick and Micah Sagar, Bloomsburg’s Anna Weber-Loomis and Southern Columbia’s Heater Cecco.
Locke had a few trepidations when she thought about switching to cross-country this year.
“It’s really scary because at first you don’t know what’s going to happen,” she explained. “You don’t know how you’re going to feel but I’m actually very thankful I decided to do this because the environment is just so positive and uplifting. It’s just a great sport because I’m used to the mindset do your own race, do your own thing so I’m so happy to have changed.”
Locke specializes in the 500 meters during the swim season and she sees a lot of overlap between the two.
“Not only has it helped me physically with my legs getting stronger it’s also mentally very similar,” she explained. “It’s kind of teaching me how to go into a race and just give it your all.”
McRoberts has had a busy fall season as she’s done double duty with cross-country at Canton and soccer at Troy.
“It’s crazy,” she said about her schedule. “Games and meets every day but I’m enjoying it.”
Along with leading the Warriors on the trails this year she has had four assists and four goals for the Trojans on the pitch.
“I’ve been playing travel soccer all my life,” explained McRoberts. “Then I discovered cross-country in 7th and 8th grade and I really like that, too.”
She believes the two compliment each other.
“Soccer helped me keep sprinting and keep going and cross-country has given me endurance for soccer games.”
Class AA Girls, 10:15 a.m.
This race will be one of the most stacked races in the state.
Warrior Run and Lewisburg are probably two of the top five teams in Pennsylvania at this level and will duke it out for the district title.
At the PHAC Championships the Defenders edged out the Green Dragons 50-57 so expect another close finish Thursday.
The top two teams qualify for states.
In the middle of those two teams will be CV’s Jules Jones, who is hoping for a top five finish.
Jones, the NTL Runner of the Year, will have to face off with Warrior Run’s Lauren Trapani, Mikaela Majcher and Emma Miller, Lewisburg’s Delaney Humphrey, Olivia Beattie and Hannah Mirshahi, Shikellamey’s Alyssa Keeley and Macy Carper, Milton’s Leah Walter and Selinsgrove’s Ade Leason.
Wellsboro freshman Madeline Gage is another NTL runner to watch. She has put together a solid season and came in second at the NTL Coaches’ Invitational.
The district sends 10 individuals to states and, after taking out the top heavy Warrior Run and Lewisburg runners, finishers as far down as 20 may nab a spot. If Gage runs well she could see herself moving on.
Another freshman to watch will be Athens’ Emma Bronson.
Class A Boys, 11:00 a.m.
Wyalusing rolled to a title last year and, as long as they are healthy, expect the same this year.
Alex Patton and Kemuel Laudermilch have a good shot at going 1-2 while Zion Laudermilch and Logan Newton should fill in nicely somewhere in the top 10 if not the top seven.
They went 1-through-4 at the NTL Coaches’ Invitational, if they do something similar at districts they will have punched their ticket to states.
Despite being a newcomer to cross-country Zion watched his brother have all the fun last year and wanted to come out and run as a sophomore.
“It’s a lot of fun,” he said. “I like being with guys like Kem and Alex. It’s really helpful for my first year.”
He had a solid track season in the Spring so it’s no surprise he’s doing well in cross-country but he has set a high bar for himself.
“Following in (Kemuel’s) footsteps hopefully I can break his PRs,” Zion said about his brother.
Injuries have been plaguing them this season. Newton has missed couple races while fifth runner Justin Hiduk and sixth runner Caleb Stoddard have missed chunks of the season.
Junior Travis Bahl and freshman Clayton Petlock have stepped up admirably, and should get them through districts, but getting healthy will be key if the Rams want to challenge for a state title.
If they are pushed team wise it will be from Hughesville or South Williamsport.
The district only gets one team and five individuals moving on to states which means not a lot of chances to move on.
Even if Wyalusing turns out four in the top seven that means a top nine finish is probably a must just to have a chance to advance.
Individually to watch from the NTL Troy has two with Owen Williams and Aaron Manley, NEB has two with Dylan Brown and Kyle Davenport and Towanda has two with Kaigan Stroop and Eric Lauber.
They will have a little bit more stiffer competition from down south than the girls.
South Williamsport’s Port Habalar was fourth at the PHAC Championships while Hughesville’s Hunter Foust was 10th.
Other runners in the hunt will be Hughesville’s Ryan Bahr, South Williamsport’s Evan Laudenslager and Southern Columbia’s Brady Reese.
Class AA Boys, 11:45 a.m.
Lewisburg should roll to the district title after scoring just 34 points to dominate the PHAC Championships.
Two teams advance so the second spot will likely be decided between Milton and Danville.
Athens will be the top local team. It may be too soon for a young Wildcats squad but should be good experience for the future, especially if they have a good showing.
Individually from the NTL NP-Mansfield’s Sam Shedden is a returning state qualifier from last year.
He had one of his best races of the season at districts and seems primed for a repeat after a strong showing at the NTL Coaches’ Invitational, taking fifth.
Shedden came out of a thick pack to take fifth at NTLs, something he will need to do again in the deep talented Class AA race.
“It just kept me moving,” Shedden said about running that thick pack at NTLs. “It kept me from going out more faster.”
Running a similar race will help Shedden come Thursday.
“It’s got the same environment,” he said. “Hopefully, I can do something special this year. Hopefully, it’s going to be good.”
He will be joined by his brother Noah Shedden as another NTL runner to watch along with CV’s Seth Neal and Christopher Harris and Athens’ T.J. Toscano.
From down south watch for Lewisburg’s top five of Jacob Hess, Peter Lantz, Calvin Bailey, Evan Hart and Thomas Hess.
Other runners to watch are Loyalsock’s Alejandro Quintana, Warrior Run’s Damein Moser, MT. Carmel’s Krystof Lapotsky, Milton’s Tanner Walter and Danville’s Eli Zakarian.
