Athens 2, Towanda 1
TOWANDA — Athens girl’s soccer hit the road for its first regular season contest of the season, and left 1-0 following a tight 2-1 win over hosting Towanda on Wednesday.
Athens’ Lizzie Gorsline connected on back-to-back shots on goal in the game’s first 20 minutes, putting the Wildcats up 2-0. Towanda would rally with halftime closing in, with Anna Dunn scoring her fourth goal of the season to cut the deficit to one.
From there both sides battled the rest of the way, and despite a handful of furious counter attacks by the Black Knights as they sought an equalizer, Athens largely maintained possession down the stretch, holding on to begin the season with a win.
“I liked that we possessed the ball and didn’t panic and give them the ball back, where they could knock one in, try to get one late,” Athens coach Rich Pitts said. “We work on that a bunch, so I was happy with that.”
For Athens, Gorsline had the two goals on four shots, and Kendra Merrill and Addy Wheeler both picked up an assist.
“(We) probably need a little work on fitness but you expect that a little bit, we went really deep into the bench and I was pretty proud of some of the girls who’ve never played in a varsity game give us five minutes here, three minutes there,” Pitts said. “I think they’re going to go back to work and want to work that final third (of the field) , because I think that they know they could have put more on the board.”
Dunn had the lone score for the Black Knights in the loss. Towanda drops to 0-2 with the loss, having dropped both of its games by just one goal.
“I think we’re pretty battle-tested early on, especially these tough battles with teams that have big numbers, (we’re) hanging with them,” Towanda coach Jacob McGuire said. “When we get more into conference play here, I think it only helps (with) those close games down the line. I think we can end up on the other side of them.”
Athens will play at Wellsboro on Tuesday, while Towanda will host North Penn-Mansfield.
Troy 8, Wellsboro 0
EAST TROY — Troy girl’s soccer ran away from Wellsboro on Wednesday, defeating the Hornets 8-0 at home, to remain unbeaten on the season.
The Trojans found the back of the net three times in the first half, before tacking on five more goals in the second half to run away with the win.
Addy Parker and Giana Renzi each had a hat trick for Troy, both scoring two of their three goals during the second half. Saydi Renzo and Taralynn Barrett netted a goal apiece in the victory.
Troy will play in the Montoursville High School tournament on Saturday.
Northeast Bradford 4, North Penn-Mansfield 1
MANSFIELD — Northeast Bradford girl’s soccer scored four first-half goals on its way to a win on the road over North Penn-Mansfield on Wednesday, topping the hosting Tigers 4-1 to earn its first win of the season.
Melanie Shumway opened the scoring for NEB, connecting on a shot following an assist from Lillie Maynard. Mallorie Maynard was next to score for the Panthers, moving the lead to 2-0, before Bailey McNeil and Shumway added two more goals to go ahead 4-0 just before halftime.
North Penn-Mansfield got on the board in the second half, as Brooke Wilcox sent a ball to the back of the net to cut the lead down to 4-1. NEB held serve the rest of the way, cruising to the three-goal victory.
Shumway had two goals and an assist for the Panthers, while Mallorie Maynard and Bailey McNeil collected a goal each. Lillie Maynard and Khloey McNeil each had an assist in the win. Leah Beebe made two saves in net for NEB.
For the Tigers, Wilcox scored the only goal in the loss, while Brooklyn Ragan added an assist. Tierney Patterson tallied 15 saves in goal.
NEB will play at Williamson on Tuesday, while North Penn-Mansfield will head to Towanda.
Wyalusing 2, Williamson 0
WYALUSING — Wyalusing girl’s soccer picked up a shutout win on Wednesday, defeating Williamson at home, 2-0.
Olivia Haley and Vayda Rought both scored for the Rams, and Treanna Nickeson assisted both goals in the win. Sophia Alvarez made 12 saves in net for Wyalusing to preserve the clean sheet.
“Williamson has a nice team and they came to play. I don’t think we played our best soccer team wise, but we played with a lot of heart and capitalized on a couple of opportunities. It was certainly nice to come away with a win,” Wyalusing coach Gary Haley said. “Our defense, back line, did play well and Sophia played really well in goal making some nice saves. Overall though, we need to control midfield and generate more consistent attacks. Coach Alvarez and I are still trying to find our best lineup moving forward. We had some girls get a little banged up and had to move some girls around to different positions and they did well. Vayda’s first high school goal was a big one for us.”
Wyalusing will play at Loyalsock on Saturday.
