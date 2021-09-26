GIRLS SOCCER NEB 1 Troy 5
TROY — Five different goal scorers found the back of the net for the Troy girls soccer team in a 5-1 victory against Northeast Bradford on Saturday.
NEB’s goalie Hannah Berger was immense in net for the the Panthers deflecting 24 shots on target. Kayleigh Thoman scored the only goal of the game for NEB converting a penalty kick.
Caelyn Pine, Addison Parker, Anneleise Getola, Camille McRoberts, and Zaia Huffman each scored a goal for Troy. Madelyn Seeley registered 12 saves for the Trojans.
Troy improved to 6-2 on the season, traveling to play Wellsboro on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. NEB is now 3-4 on the season, hosting Williamson on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
Wyalusing 2 Wellsboro 0WYALUSING — The Wyalusing girls soccer team defeated Wellsboro 2-0 on Saturday afternoon in Wyalusing.
Layla Botts scored a penalty kick and Olivia Spencer scored securing the win for the Rams. Pearl Oconnor also had a strong game in net stopping 12 shots.
For Wellsboro, Lillian Abadi had a standout game in net making 18 saves.
Wyalusing improved to 7-3 with the victory. The Rams host North Penn-Mansfield Tuesday at 4 p.m. Wellsboro fell to 2-5 and hit the field again on Monday hosting Athens at 5:30 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER Liberty 4 Towanda 1
NORTH PENN-MANSFIELD — The Towanda boys soccer team fell to Liberty 4-1 on Saturday.
Zachary Wilcox scored a goal and added an assist for the Mounties. Caiden Alexander scored one goal and Derek Litzelman scored two goals rounding out the score sheet.
Stettson Mcgovern was a brick wall in net making 17 saves.
Towanda registered 26 shots however, Logan Hambert scored the lone goal for the Black Knights.
The Black Knights host Galeton on Monday at 6 p.m. 4-2 Liberty hosts Williamson Monday at 4 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.