CANTON — In the most anticipated Northern Tier League football matchup of the year, the Troy Trojans will take on the rival Canton Warriors with the league championship on the line tonight.
The Warriors enter the game with a perfect 9-0 record, while the Trojans are 7-2 with a season-opening loss to Bald Eagle Area (8-2) and a close loss to a talented Sayre squad.
Troy coach Jim Smith understands that his team is facing their toughest test of the season.
“Canton is deep with athletes. They are able to platoon guys in with multiple position groups and there is little drop off in talent,” he said. “They are in a very fortunate position with depth and this is rare for small schools. They do a good job rotating players in and wearing teams down. I think that will be our biggest challenge.”
The Trojans are led by senior running back Damien Landon, who has rushed for 962 yards and six touchdowns (according to NTLsports.com) this season.
Troy lost a major piece of its offense when running back Clayton Smith was injured in the Sayre game. The sophomore back had rushed for 887 yards and eight scores before the injury, which will sideline him for the remainder of the season.
With Smith out, quarterback Justice Chimics will have a bigger role in the offense. He has racked up 385 yards and six scores this season. The Trojans will also look to Gavin Cohick, Charles Oldroyd and Cody Johnston to fill that void.
Chimics has also completed 18 of 39 passes for 198 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions this season. His top target is Cohick with six catches for 108 yards and two touchdowns.
Those names listed above with get the majority of the press, but the entire offense starts up front with an impressive offensive line. Leading the way is All-State lineman Mason Imbt, along with senior center Eli Crane.
Smith believes it all starts up front if the Trojans are going to have success on offense.
“We have to be physical on the line of scrimmage. We cannot afford to have turnovers and have to be able to make the plays when the situation arises,” Smith said.
The Troy defense has been one of the best in the league this season. The Trojans have outscored opponents 244-77 and are allowing 8.5 points per contest. They have two shutouts and have held six teams to single digitis.
While they have done a great job so far, Smith knows this Canton offense is a different animal.
“We have to be able to stop option. It’s the cornerstone to their offense. They do a great job running the system and have multiple playmakers, so we have to be good tacklers in space and better fly to the ball,” Smith said.
The Warriors have outscored opponents this year by an incredible 386-57 margin. One reason for that is a dangerous offense filled with plenty of weapons.
Quarterback Cooper Kitchen triggers things and can beat teams with his legs or his arm. He has rushed for 422 yards and 11 touchdowns, while throwing for 473 yards and six scores this season.
The lead back is Riley Parker, who has 856 rushing yards and 13 scores, and he is joined in the backfield by Weston Bellows (469 yards, 5 TDs) and Hayden Ward (377 yards, 8 TDs).
Bellows is the Warriors’ leading receiver with 10 catches for 304 yards and two scores.
Canton coach Tyler Sechrist knows the Trojans defense will provide a stiff test for his offense tonight.
“We have to execute the gameplan. Correct blocking assignments and quickness will be the key. Troy’s defense is good. We will have to be at our best offensively,” Sechrist said.
All of that offensive production would not happen without a strong offensive line, which the Warriors certainly have.
The Warriors defense also plays a big role in their success as they have held teams to an average of 6.3 points per game. The Canton D has pitched three shutouts and allowed just two teams to reach double digits.
“We will need to continue to be quick and physical and tackle well. Our defense has been good all year. Forcing turnovers will be the key,” Sechrist said.
Sechrist is happy with where his team is at right now.
“Our team is in a good position right now sitting at 9-0 on the season. We have a lot of depth at multiple positions. All our focus is on Troy this week and going 1-0 for the week,” he said.
Both coaches know how important this matchup is to not only their teams, but also the two communities.
“This is the best rivalry in the area. The Old Shoe is rich with history and you get a battle out of both teams every year,” Sechrist said. “What makes this year special is you have the two best teams in the league facing off for the Old Shoe trophy. We have a ton of respect for the Troy football program, but this is the one week out of the season that all we want to do is beat that team from up north.”
Smith echoed that sentiment.
“I believe this to be one of the best rivalries in District 4. I am biased of course. The battle for the Old Shoe is over 50 years old. The series is very close and as the old saying goes, ‘You can throw away the records for this game,’” Smith said. “I believe it’s our similarities, not our differences that make this game so special. Canton and Troy are tied together by families, friendships and similar cultures. We are both very prideful people but I would like to think both of our programs are a good representation of our communities. Hard working, tough, blue collar people. Irregardless of what happens this Friday we can both be proud of that.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.