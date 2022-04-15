MANSFIELD — Local track athletes showcased their talents at the Molly Dry Invitational at Mansfield University on Thursday and saw a good amount of success.
Kicking off the meet was the boys 4x800 relay, with the Athens team of Sander Bertsch, Ethan Denlinger, Ryan Thompson and Kyle Anthony taking fourth place with a time of 9 minutes, 18.7 seconds.
Right behind them in fifth was the Northeast Bradford squad of Shakei Smith, Aiden Kapr, Ryan Jones and Brandon Kuhn.
Troy took sixth in the boys 4x800 and Towanda was seventh.
In the girls 4x800, the Waverly team of Haylie Davenport, Madelyn Olmsted, Elizabeth Vaughn and Lauren Gorsline was the top local group, finishing in sixth with a time of 11:47.07.
Troy was close behind in seventh with an 11:48.4.
Troy’s Anneliese Getola had the best time of local runners in the girls 100 meter hurdles, placing eighth overall with a time of 18.37. Waverly’s Mira Kittle was 10th with an 18.79, and Towanda’s Kelci Carle was 11th.
Rose Shikanga of Sayre took 23rd overall.
Troy’s Dustin Hagin took first overall in the boys 110 meter hurdles with a time of 15.46 seconds, and Levi Kuhns of Athens was sixth with an 18.32.
The meet consisted of a 2000 meter steeplechase, not typically run during dual meets, and local runners had some good finishes.
In the boys race, Troy’s Seth Seymour took fifth with a 7:48.9, and Athens’ Ronel Ankam was seventh with an 8:06.4.
Also in the top 10 were NEB’s Aydin Finch in eighth and Canton’s Michael Skipper in ninth.
Waverly’s Harper Minkaker took second in the girls steeplechase, finishing in 8:35.9, and Troy’s Natalie Williams was ninth.
Three of the top eight finishers in the boys 100 meter dash were local runners.
Jaden Wright of Athens took third overall with an 11.62, and Waverly’s Kaleb Bechy took fourth with an 11.69. Troy’s Colin Loveland took seventh place.
Getola took second overall in the girls 100 with a time of 12.96 seconds, and Towanda’s Anna Dunn was third with a 13.05.
In the boys 1,600, Athens’ Anthony was the best local runner, taking eighth in 4:43.08.
Athens’ Sarah and Emma Bronson finished third and fourth, respectively, in the girls 1,600 meters. Sarah ran a 5:33.9 and Emma had a 5:36.6. Canton’s Camille McRoberts took fifth and Waverly’s Gorsline was eighth.
Sayre’s Mason Hughey ran a 55.46 to finish seventh overall in the boys 400. NEB’s Smith took ninth and Athens’ Ryan Thompson finished 10th.
Towanda’s Dunn posted another top three finish in the 400, taking second overall with a time of 1:02.7. Abby Knolles of Waverly took sixth and Towanda’s Eliza Fowler was ninth.
The Athens 4x100 relay team of Kuhns, Isaac Wilcox, Carter Lewis and Wright took first overall with a time of 48.12. Waverly was fourth and Troy took sixth in the event.
Waverly’s team of Allison Barrett, Natalie Garrity, Olivia Nittinger and Kennedy Westbrook took third in the girls 4x100 in 53.5, and Towanda’s team of Kelsea Allen-Smith, Alonna Ayres, Carle and Dunn was fourth.
Troy’s Hagin took third overall in the boys 300 meter hurdles with a 43.74, and Towanda’s Dan Storrs was 10th.
Hannah Walker of Athens captured first in the girls 300 hurdles, posting a 50.72. Rounding out the top ten were Waverly’s Kittle in eighth, Towanda’s Carle in ninth and Troy’s Elizabeth Geer in 10th.
Athens’ Emma Bronson was the only top 10 finisher in both the boys and girls 800 meters, taking third overall with a 2:29.31.
Athens’ Wright and Lewis took third and fifth, respectively in the boys 200 meter run. Wright ran a 24.49 and Lewis clocked a 24.77. Sayre’s Hughey took seventh and Canton’s Isaiah Niemcyzk was ninth.
In the girls 200, Troy’s Getola finished fourth overall with a 27.94, and Waverly’s Westbrook was fifth with a 28.4. Towanda’s Allen-Smith took eighth.
Athens’ Sarah Bronson took first overall in the girls 3,200 with a time of 12:23.66.
In the boys high jump, Waverly’s Jerrell Sackett took first place with a jump of 5 feet, 8 inches. Athens’ Denlinger placed second and NEB’s Austin Kithcart was third. Canton’s Caiden Williams tied for fourth. Waverly’s Liam Traub and NEB’s Aiden Kapr tied for sixth place. Towanda’s Mitchell Mosier (eighth) and Mykee Nowell (tied-ninth), along with Troy’s Hagin (tied-ninth) also posted top 10 finishes.
State Champion Porschia Bennett of Towanda took first in the girls high jump with a height of five feet. Troy’s Alyssa Parks placed ninth and Waverly’s Kiley Stillman was 10th.
Towanda’s Mosier posted an 11-6 to win the boys pole vault, and Troy’s Seth Seymour vaulted 10-6 to take fourth. Waverly’s Ryan Clark tied for sixth with Troy’s Jacob Hinman, and Towanda’s Nowell tied for ninth.
Waverly’s Nittinger took second in the girls pole vault with an 8-6 and Canton’s Kendall Kitchen was third with a 7-6.
Mason Imbt of Troy won the boys shot put with a throw of 47-1, and NEB’s Dan Seeley threw a 41-6.5 to take second. Canton’s Williams was fifth and Caleb Nason of Athens finished in ninth.
Olivia Bartlow of Athens threw 29-4 to finish second in the girls shot put. NEB’s Emma Neuber placed sixth, and Troy’s Morgan Harkness and Lacey Hinman took eighth and ninth, respectively.
NEB’s Seeley won the boys discus with a throw of 145-8, and his teammate Ethan Finch was fifth. Canton’s Williams and Kyle Kapichok finished seventh and eighth, respectively.
Athens’ Bartlow also took second in discus with a 100-3. Hannah Risch of Towanda placed sixth and Troy’s Maezee Brown was sixth, while Waverly’s Mackenzie Laforest finished in ninth.
Sayre’s Hughey took eighth in the boys javelin with a heave of 128-8.
Troy’s Molly Davison was seventh in the girls javelin with an 84-9. NEB’s Neuber was 10th and Sayre’s Deborah Shikanga was 14th.
Troy’s Loveland jumped 19-4.75 to place second in the boys long jump. Canton’s Niemczyk and Williams took fifth and sixth, respectively.
Athens’ Mya Thompson finished fifth in the girls long jump with a distance of 14-11.25. Waverly’s Natalie Garrity was sixth and Troy’s Rachel Ainey was tenth.
Loveland also took second in the boys triple jump, posting a 39-7, and Niemczyk was third. Wyatt Hodlofski of Troy finished seventh and Athens’ Peter Jones was ninth.
Mya Thompson finished ninth in the girls triple jump with a 29-11.5
Williamson won the boys team competition with 88.5 points. Troy was fifth with 64.5 points. Athens placed seventh with 54 points, NEB was ninth with 35.5 points, Waverly was 12th with 26 points, Canton was 13th with 24.5 points, Towanda was 16th with 14 points and Sayre was 19th with five points.
Bradford Area won the girls team competition with 137 points. Athens finished fourth with 61 points and Waverly took fifth with 42 points. Towanda scored 34 points to finish tied for seventh with Elk Lake. NEB was 10th with 27 points, Troy was tied for 13th with 21.5 points and Canton was 15th with 15 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.