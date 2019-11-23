The NTL coaches named their volleyball academic all-stars.
The qualifications are varsity players who were on the honor roll during the first marking period.
For NP-Liberty the following players made it: Maddison Minyo; Aubrey Pequignot; Andrea Tumminello; Alexia Kshir; Hannah Bowens; Elizabeth Kahl; Elizabeth Welch; Julia Nawri; JoAnne McNamara; Grace Tice; Darby Stetter; Patelin Nowak; Chloe Hatch and Ali Koval.
For Wellsboro the following players made it: Ryann Adams; Caitlyn Callahan; Megan Starkweather; Kathryn Burnett; Olivia Crocco; Shiloh Duff; Breighanna Kemp; Bailey Monks; Alina Pietrzyk; Jordan Judlin and Emma Owlett.
Towanda had Madigan Allen; Zoe Czajkowski; Whitney Maloney; Paige Manchester; Madalyn Maynard; Aliyah Nimmo; DaLanie Pepper; Samarah Smith; Keona Walker and Blaze Wood make it.
Athens had Haley Barry; Kylie Jayne; Cassidy Stackpole; Taylor Field; Kayleigh Miller; Grayce Witherow; Taylor Walker; Ally Martin; Gia Perry: Audrey Hatch; Leah Liechty and Jenny Ryan make it.
For Troy Mallori Morse; Savannah Sakosky; Allison Beers; Marcie Vroman and Sierra Yaggie made it.
NEB had McKenna Hurley; Kylie Lewis; Lauryn Schultz; Emily Susanj; Julianna Susanj; Kiara Thetga and Madison Weaver make it.
Wyalusing had Madison Armitage; Grace Howland; Emily Lewis; Emilea Otis; Priscilla Newton; DeAnna Masters; Daphne Fassett, Morgan Rockwell and Sage Superko make it.
Jessica Hummel; Kendra Smeltz; Makenzie Surine; Stevia Swimley; Makayla Vargeson; Rylie Walker and Kailey Wells made it for CV.
Julia Boyle; Emily Brion; Gabby Randall; Lexi Post; Emily Sutryk; Sarah Vandermark and Maddie Wilson made it for Sayre.
For Williamson it was Maddison Cody; Bonnie Mundy; Chloe Barton; Gabby Stephens and Gracie Stephens; Sidney Paul; Kaylee Stafford; Kaylee Sargent; Riley Sargent; Brooke Smith and Emily Cole who made it.
