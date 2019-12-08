Seven NTL volleyball players earned All-State honors by the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association Saturday.
NP-Liberty had four make the Class AA team — Maddison Minyo, Charisma Grega, Ali Koval and JoAnne McNamara.
Wellsboro had two with Caitlyn Callahan and Megan Starkweather while Towanda’s Madigan Allen also made the team.
“To be named to the all-state team is an honor because of the selection process that went into this decision,” Allen said. “It means a lot especially as a senior to see my work over the year be recognized. I hope the younger girls at Towanda realize that dedication to your passion will pay off with hard work and determination.”
