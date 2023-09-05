Athens 3, Canton 2
ATHENS — Athens volleyball rallied to defeat Canton at home on Tuesday, defeating the visiting Lady Warriors 3-2.
Canton took the first set, 25-14, before the Lady Wildcats won the next two, 26-24 and 25-20. A fourth set win for Canton, 25-18, forced a fifth tiebreaker set, which Athens pulled out, 15-13, to secure the victory.
For Athens, Ella Coyle led in the digs department, tallying 14 as well as an ace. Izzy Davis had 10 kills and four digs, while Regan McDaniel added seven assists and a kill. Keaton Wiles chipped in eight kills, five digs and an assist, and Sydney Field had eight assists and a kill. Kassie Babcock added five kills, while Emily Marshall produced six kills and three aces. Anna Geisinger added two kills, while Gretchen Schmeig also had a kill in the win.
For Canton, Chelsea Lehman racked up 10 digs, as well as nine kills, two aces and two blocks. Kendall Kitchen had 21 digs, and also notched two assists. Tara Gilbert added 14 digs, eight kills, and three aces, while Vayda Bryan tacked on eight digs, eight assists, and five aces. Addi Pepper had nine digs and six assists, along with a kill and an ace. Makenna Seachrist had three digs, a kill and a block, while Cailyn VanNoy and Kaylynn Pidcoe added a dig each in the loss.
Athens will play at Cowanesque Valley tomorrow, while Canton will host South Williamsport.
North Penn-Liberty 3, Troy 1
LIBERTY — Troy volleyball fell for the first time this season, losing on the road at the hands of defending district champions North Penn-Liberty, 3-1 in four set.
The Lady Mounties took the first and second sets, 25-19 and 25-21, respectively, before Troy rallied to take the third set, 25-22. In the fourth set, North Penn-Liberty ran away with it, claiming a 25-11 victory to end the match and hand the Lady Trojans their first loss of the season.
Marlee Stanton led the Lady Trojans with 12 digs, and also added three kills. Kali Ayres had nine digs, adding nine assists and five kills, while Brenna Jackson notched six digs, five assists and two kills. Aryana Andrus had two digs, to go with four blocks, six kills and two aces. Rachel Jackson had nine digs and two kills, as well as three assists. Jose Kerrick notched five digs, three kills, two aces and an assist in the loss.
Troy will welcome Wellsboro to town next Tuesday.
Towanda 3, Wyalusing 0
TOWANDA — Towanda volleyball picked up a home win on Tuesday, sweeping visiting Wyalusing, 3-0, to stay undefeated on the season.
The Lady Black Knights took set one 25-13, before edging out the second set 25-20. A third set 25-18 victory completed the sweep for Towanda, which moved to 3-0 with the victory.
Karis Flynn led the team with nine digs in the win, also adding six assists, three aces and two kills. Brooklyn Evans chipped in four kills and a pair of digs, as well as an ace. Shaylee Greenland added five digs and seven assists, while Layla Miller tacked on seven kills of her own. Brynn Woodruff tallied three kills and three aces, also recording a dig. Caedence Wells collected four kills for the Lady Black Knights.
Wyalusing will play at Williamsport tomorrow, while Towanda will head to North Penn-Liberty next Tuesday.
