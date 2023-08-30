Troy 3, Sayre 0
TROY — Troy volleyball stayed unbeaten on the season on Tuesday, sweeping Sayre at home, 3-0.
The Trojans took the first set, 25-12, before taking the second set 25-14. Sayre battled during the third set — highlighted by an intense rally that saw the ball returned numerous times to each side — but Troy ultimately rebounded, taking the third set, 25-16 to complete the sweep.
“The way they worked together and communicated with each other was great,” Troy coach Abby Herman said. “It’s nice to see them be able to talk and figure out who needs to take which ball.”
For Troy, Kali Ayres led with nine kills, 11 aces, five assists and also added two digs in the win. Brenna Jackson had six aces and two kills, and tallied a dig and nine assists. Josie Kerrick recorded three assists, two aces and two kills, as well as a dig. Marlee Stanton recorded three aces and four kills for the Trojans.
“We’re really trying to focus on our offense,” Herman said. “We work on our defense, but we’re trying to be more diverse in our offense. They did a really good job of that today. Changing things up, changing their serves up, same with hitting and tipping.”
For Sayre, Raegan Parrish tallied five aces, two assists and two kills, while Rylee Lantz added four assists, two aces and a kill. Mazlin VanDuzer added three aces for the Redskins, while Abbie McGaughey had two digs and a kill.
“Every game is a way to improve,” Sayre coach Severin Barbagallo said. “I’m proud of that (late third set) rally, that was great. I think it shows what this team wants to be, whether or not the result. That’s what we’re pushing for.”
Troy will play at Wyalusing tomorrow, while Sayre will host Towanda in its home opener.
Towanda 3, Canton 2
TOWANDA — Towanda volleyball opened its season in style on Tuesday, outlasting Canton at home, 3-2, to collect its first win under new head coach Cassie Smith.
“Honestly, I’m speechless,” Smith said. “It takes me back to my game days, and these girls have worked so hard this preseason and they earned every single point that they put out there.”
The Black Knights won the first set of the match 25-19, before Canton rallied and took sets two and three, 25-18 and 25-14.
Towanda rallied from there, taking a closely contested fourth set, 25-21, to force a fifth set tiebreaker. It came down to the wire, but Towanda ultimately took the fifth and final set, 15-13, to earn its first win of the season.
“We made some changes that needed to be made, and they got into a groove,” Smith said.
Brynn Woodruff led Towanda in the kills department, registering seven, to go with six digs. Caedence Wells added six kills of her own, and also had 18 digs in the win. Karis Flynn contributed 12 digs and a kill for Towanda, while Shaylee Greenland and Layla Miller accounted for ten digs apiece.
“We were a little nervous because it was our first game, but it was nice to get the win at home,” Greenland said. “We are a very young team and I’m very proud of how hard we are working.”
For Canton, Kendall Kitchen tallied 12 digs to go with three aces, while Chelsea Lehman added 10 assists, nine digs, five kills, five aces and two blocks. Vayda Bryan recorded 10 assists and six digs in the loss, and Makenna Seachrist chipped in seven kills and a pair of aces.
Towanda will play at Sayre tomorrow, while Canton will play at Williamsport.
Williamson 3, Wyalusing 0
WYALUSING — Wyalusing volleyball fell at home Tuesday evening, losing to visiting Williamson 3-0, to fall to 0-2 on the season.
The Warriors captured the first set 25-7, before taking the next two sets from the Rams, 25-14 and 25-6, respectively.
Wyalusing will host Troy tomorrow.
NEB 3, Wellsboro 0
WELLSBORO — Northeast Bradford volleyball moved to 2-0 on Tuesday, sweeping Wellsboro on the road, 3-0.
The Panthers won a tight first set 27-25, before winning the second set 25-18. In the third set, NEB again edged out the Hornets, defeating them 25-22 to complete the sweep.
NEB will host Athens tomorrow.
TENNIS
Towanda 4, Wellsboro 1
WELLSBORO — Towanda tennis picked up another win on Tuesday, defeating Wellsboro on the road, 4-1.
Wellsboro’s Hannah Nuss took the first singles’ match over Towanda’s Lainey Alderfer, winning 6-4, 6-2. In the second singles, Jocelyn Stroud topped Leslie Bowers 6-4, 6-4, to earn the Black Knights their first win of the day. Katey Calaman picked up another win for Towanda in the third singles, defeating Olivia Gage, 6-1 6-0.
The Black Knights’ duo of Alyse Bass and Nadia Alderfer won the first doubles, 6-1, 6-0 over Braelynn Butler and Ysabel Miller. In the second doubles, Towanda’s Rayna Roberts and Madison Blanchard topped Wellsboro’s Evelyn Wetherbee and Kyleigh Lynn, 6-4, 3-6, 12-10, to complete the 4-1 victory.
Towanda will host North Penn-Liberty tomorrow.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.