NPL Seniors reflect on great season
Mountie Seniors Grace Tice, Maddison Minyo, Joanne McNamara and Lizzi Welch just finished up their season Saturday, but they have had some time to think about what they’ve accomplished and what it meant to the community.
“I think we made other people really happy and that’s so special,” McNamara said.
They sure did. After winning the second set of Saturday’s state title match, the Mountie contingent of fans, which made up about eighty percent of the crowd on Saturday, rose to their feet with a thunderous “Let’s Go Mounties” chant. It’s something senior Grace Tice will remember forever.
“I’ll never forget switching sides of the court and hearing them chant ‘Let’s Go Mounties’. It was so loud. My ears were ringing.”
Players from the east enjoyed playing together
Senior All-Star games are a great opportunity to play with old club teammates or even girls you didn’t know coming into the event. That was the case Wednesday night in Wellsboro as girls from schools that formerly made up the NTL East played together.
“It’s a lot of fun. A lot of us have played together on club teams so to play again together was really nice,” remarked Canton Senior Ester Martin.
“I feel like since over the years we’ve just seen each other (on the other side of the net) and getting to play together was really nice.” Towanda Senior Zoe Czajkowski said.
For some, this senior all-star game provided necessary closure.
“I think that this provided good closure to the season and meeting everyone was the best thing I could’ve done.” Lylah Oswald of Wyalusing said.
NTL Pride
After a strong season that saw two NTL teams in Canton and North Penn-Liberty win matches in the state tournament, there was a sense of pride on Wednesday Night.
“It was equally competitive on both sides tonight. That made it fun,” said senior Madigan Allen of Towanda
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.