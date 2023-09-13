Troy 3, Wellsboro 0
TROY — Troy volleyball picked up a win on Tuesday, sweeping visiting Wellsboro, 3-0, to move to 4-1 on the season.
The Lady Trojans took the first set, 25-16, before also winning sets two and three, 25-18 and 25-13, respectively.
Kali Ayres led Troy in the digs department, registering nine, to go along with nine assists, five kills, four aces and a block in the win. Brenna Jackson recorded six digs, as well as 11 assists, four kills and three aces. Rachel Jackson also had six digs, notching two kills, two assists and two aces as well. Josie Kerrick added five digs, along with five kills, two aces and an assist. Aryana Andrus chipped in 10 kills, six aces, six blocks, and a dig in the win.
“They played really good defense, and that’s what we’ve been really focusing on lately,” Troy coach Abby Herman said. “They did a very good job of making sure they were covering everything.”
Troy (4-1) will play at NEB tomorrow, while Wellsboro (3-2) will host Towanda.
Canton 3, Sayre 0
SAYRE — Canton volleyball swept Sayre on the road on Tuesday, defeating the hosting Lady Redskins, 3-0, to move to 2-3 on the year.
The Lady Warriors won the first set, 25-18, before taking set two, 25-12, and completing the sweep by taking the third set, 25-14.
Addi Pepper led Canton with ten assists, as well as two aces and two digs, while Vayda Bryan had eight assists along with two digs and an ace. Tara Gilbert had six digs, six aces, six kills and an assist, and Kendall Kitchen chalked up seven digs, as well as an assist and an ace. Chelsea Lehman recorded nine kills, and also had two digs, while Makenna Seachrist added five aces and three kills. Cailyn VanNoy had three kills for Canton, while Kaylynn Pidcoe added two digs in the win.
Canton (2-3) will host Wyalusing Today, while Sayre (0-3) will play at Athens tomorrow.
North Penn-Liberty 3, Towanda 0
LIBERTY — Towanda volleyball fell on the road on Tuesday, losing to hosting North Penn-Liberty, 3-0, to drop to 3-1 on the season.
NP-L took the first set, 25-11 and won sets two and three, 25-17 and 25-15, respectively.
In the loss, Layla Miller Led Towanda with four digs, while Karis Flynn added three digs, six assists and two kills. Shaylee Greenland also had three digs, adding five assists and two kills. Brynn Woodruff had five blocks and three kills for the Lady Black Knights, while Kaya Johnson added five blocks and two kills. Brooklyn Evans had three blocks, two digs and a kill for Towanda.
The Lady Black Knights (3-1) will head to Wellsboro tomorrow.
