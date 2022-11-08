HERSHEY — The NTL was well-represented at the 2022 PIAA State Championship cross country meet on Saturday where two Northeast Bradford runners medaled on the day.
Northeast Bradford
Northeast Bradford had a pair of runners medal at the Class A race on Saturday, with Creed Dewing and Anaiah Kolesar landing on the podium during the event.
Dewing would grab a sixth-place finish on the day, a vast improvement on his 26th-place finish in 2021, and clocked in a time of 17:20.07.
“I can’t describe,” Dewing said of his feeling after coming in sixth place. “I came back to take sixth overall, and I’m happy about that. It’s cool to come out here and win individually like that, it’s an amazing feeling.”
Dewing would rally late to grab the top-10 spot and was also a part of the NEB team that took 15th place as well.
The NEB team consisted of Dayton Russell (19:47.3), Aiden Finch (20:04.8), Norman Stauss (20:08.6), and Aidan Kapr (20:30.5) who finished in 144tth, 162nd, and 184th respectively.
On the girls’ side of the competition, Kolesar was the other NEB runner to take home a medal as she took home 23rd place on the day with a time of 21.15.1.
“My strategy was to just focus myself on the first mile,” Kolesar said of her race strategy. “Then just work my way up from the second and third.”
Kolesar would make a big jump late from 43rd to 20th in the hilly part of the course in the second mile.
“I always usually talk to God when I run,” Kolesar said of her push up the field. “I was asking for him to give me strength when I was running up the hills and I was just able to push through.”
Standout runner Gracelynn Laudermilch was on pace to medal as well, but collapsed on the second mile while in 10th place but still managed to finish the race in a time of 32:37.3 in 254th place.
The girls’ team in attendance wasn’t able to capture a team title but had two other runners finish in the top 100, with Melanie Shumway (23:04.3) taking 91st place and Amelia Kapr taking 9th with a time of 23:09.1.
The team finished in eighth place overall — still a solid finish despite the team having some setbacks during the race.
Wyalusing
The Wyalusing Rams cross country team had eight runners competing during the PIAA Class A State Championships on Saturday and put together a solid overall day.
The girls would capture the 12th spot as a team and had two runners finish in the top 100 in a large field of competitors.
“I’m excited for the girls,” Wyalusing Coach Eileen Coates said. “It’s a good showing for us, and we have a lot of young kids down here, so to come down and have a good day, it’s pretty good.”
Wyalusing had just one senior in attendance, who had an extremely solid day, but the youth in their runners bodes well for their future.
Senior Kayle Beebe would lead the pack on the day with a 59th-place finish individually and posted a time of 22:22.1.
“She had a good race she went, got out to a good start, and moved up the whole race,” Coates said of Kayla’s performance. “She had a really solid day. I think she was happy with it, sad to be done, but happy with it.”
Also in 89th place was Megan King, who finished with a strong time of 22:53.7 for the Lady Rams.
They would get a 149th place finish from Laina Beebe (24:4.9), a 167th place effort from Kassandra Klein (24:55.4), and Riley Porter (26:06.4) would finish in 201st.
The boys would have three runners competing in the Class A race — with two taking home top-100 finishes in Jeremy Clauser and Trennan Tewksbury.
Clauser would finish in the top spot for Wyalusing in 69th place and clock in a time of 18:50.4.
Tewksbury would finish soon after, taking home 86th place with a time of 19:04.9.
The final Wyalusing runner in attendance was Brodey Fuhrey, who finished in 168th place with a time of 20:09.4.
Athens
The Athens cross country team had two runners in attendance during the PIAA State Championship Class AA race, with Sara Bronson and Ethan Denlinger representing their school.
Bronson turned in an impressive day on the course — finishing in 54th place and improving on her 99th-place finish last season by a wide margin.
“I feel a lot better than last year,” Bronson said of her performance. “I made a pretty good improvement, but the weather was really a lot hotter than I expected.”
The hot weather hampered many runners during the meet, but Bronson was still pleased with her time of 21:30.9 on the day.
As just a sophomore, Bronson expects to make an even bigger leap in her junior campaign after her strong outing on Saturday.
“Hopefully I’ll make a pretty comparable jump next year,” Bronson said. “And I will be up further.”
For the boys, senior Denlinger competed in the Class AA boys race and finished in 164th place.
Denlinger would finish in a time of 19:19.5.
Troy
Four Troy Trojan runners competed in the PIAA Class A State Championships on Saturday, where sophomore Alyssa Parks just missed medalling during the race.
Parks finished with a time of 21:39.8 to take home 28th place on the day.
The sophomore put up her best finish at the state level and was very happy she was able to compete at a high level during the race.
“It feels really good,” Parks said. “I knew I had to drink plenty of water to stay hydrated and just run my race like I usually do.”
She improved dramatically on her 100th-place finish in 2021 and was just a mere 16 seconds from taking home a medal.
“I got really mad, but, at the same time I was really excited,” Parks said. “Last year, I was 100th, so I moved up quite a bit this year.”
Also competing in the girls’ race for Troy was Katie Lackey, who finished in 177th place with a time of 25:22.9.
For the boys, Hart Houseknecht and Lance Heasley would be in attendance to represent the Trojans during the Class A race.
Houseknecht (19:55) finished in 153rd place, and Lance Heasley (20:35.3) took home 184th.
Towanda
The Towanda boys cross country team was in attendance for the PIAA Class A State Championship Cross Country meet on Saturday and took home 20th place as a team and were paced by a strong outing from Jacob Carr.
Carr would finish in 129th overall with a time of 19:34.9 and paced the Black Knights in their effort.
Towanda as a group would use a strong start to come in 20th place — which was the plan going in for Towanda Head Coach Mike Maurer.
“We knew if we were going to do anything, we would have to get off to a fast start,” Maurer said. “The course ended up beating them up, but we did what we had to do.”
Aiding the Towanda team on their strong finish were Nate Spencer(19:41.2), Luke Tavani (20:53.3), Eric McGee (20:09.9), and Jack Tavani (20:53.3), who took 136th, 169th, and 206th respectively during the race.
With a mostly returning team next year, Towanda feels good about the future of the Black Knight runners competing at the highest level.
“We want to get back here,” Maurer said.
“You just can’t replace guys like Nate and Luke (Tavini). Those guys have been awesome for us, but we’re trying to build.”
Every other runner including top finisher Carr is set to return to the lineup in 2023.
CantonOnly one Canton runner competed in the PIAA Class A State Championship cross country race on Saturday with Camille McRoberts, but was unable to combat the extreme heat on the day and did not finish the race.
McRoberts was on pace for a top-100 finish, but was unable to finish the race — but her coach was proud of how she competed.
“You never have to question if she gave her best,” Canton coach Casey Aylesworth said of her performance. “She fought through adversity the last couple of years to become a state qualifier, and I’m extremely proud of her. With her work ethic, she will be extremely successful in life; the unfortunate ending at states won’t define who she was as a runner, it just will solidify how hard she ran every time she lined up on the starting line.”
