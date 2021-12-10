ROME — The visiting Williamson Warriors used five pins and five forfeits to cruise to a 65-4 win over the host Northeast Bradford Panthers in the season opener for both wrestling teams on Friday.
Williamson’s Wyatt Dacheux pinned NEB’s Kolton Keir in 1:03 at 106 pounds, while Noah Robinson earned the fall over Brock Fenton in the third period at 126.
At 145 pounds it was Williamson’s Owen Cummings earning the pin over NEB’s Lucas Lambert. Tim Freeman was a winner by fall at 189 pounds over Dominic Clark.
The final Williamson pin came at 285 pounds where Kade Sottolano was a winner in 47 seconds over Kamden Ricci.
Williamson would also get a technical fall win from Carter Gontarz over Tyler Russell at 132 pounds.
Northeast Bradford’s lone win came at 113 pounds as Gavin Tuttle picked up an 18-7 major decision over Chelsea Hungerford.
Trojans send nine to quarterfinals at DKI
BLOOMSBURG — Troy has nine wrestlers in the quarterfinals and three still alive in the consolation bracket after the opening night of the Darren Klingerman Invitational in Bloomsburg.
Konner Kerr (106), Caleb Schwenk (113), Kenyon Slater (120), Seth Seymour (132), Peyton Bellows (138), Jacob Hinman (145), Jayden Renzo (152), Joshua Isbell (172) and Mason Woodward (189) will all compete in the quarterfinals today.
Ben Randall (145), Eli Randall (152) and William Steele (160) are all alive in the consolation brackets.
