The Northern Tier League cross-country Hall of Fame committee has named the first ever inductees for the newly started Hall of Fame.
The five runners, one coach, and two teams are the 2019 Hall of Fame Class.
The runners are Canton’s Garth Watson, Mansfield’s Tricia Learn, Towanda’s Lori Mauer and Tyler Spencer and Troy’s Mike Cook.
This year’s coach is NEB coach Michael Murphy.
The two teams inducted are the only two NTL teams to be state champions: the 1997 Wellsboro Lady Green Hornets and the 2012 Northeast Bradford Panthers.
Runners
Mike Cook, Troy – Cook is the only NTL runner to ever claim a PIAA Championship, winning the 1978 Class AA title held at State College.
Lori Mauer, Towanda – Mauer was a three time state medalist, taking sixth in 1979 and 1980 and second in 1981.
She was district champion in 1980 and 1981 and took second at districts in 1978 and 1979.
Mauer also broke the Shikellamy Course record in 1979 and in college was named to the All-PSAC team at Slippery Rock twice.
Tyler Spencer, Towanda – Spencer was a three time state medalist, taking 18th in 1999, 12th in 2000 and third in 2001.
He was named the NTL Runner of the Year in 2000, the same year he won a district title. He was a district runner-up in 2001.
Tricia Learn, Mansfield – Learn is also a three time state medalist, taking 11th in 2001 as a freshman, 10th in 2003 and 24th in 2004. An injury kept her out of the 2002 season.
Garth Watson, Canton – Watson is a two time state medalist, taking 15th in 2008 and seventh in 2007.
He is a three time district champion (2005-2007) and a three time NTL Runner of the Year (2005-2007).
Coach
Michael Murphy, NEB – Murphy has a state title (2012), nine district titles for boys (1999, 2005, 2009, 2010, 2012-2016) and two district titles for girls (2001, 2015).
He has 14 NTL boys’ titles, including meet win streaks of 60 (2001-2005) and 55 (2012-2017) and has won four league titles for girls (2000, 2001, 2015, 2016).
He also has a state third place finish for girls in 2001.
Murphy has also coached nine state medalists for a total of 17 medals.
Teams
1997 Wellsboro Green Hornets – The first NTL team to win a state title, the girls’ won the Class AA title, beating Danville by 1-point at the state meet.
They won the district title and two invitationals: Big Valley and NTL Coaches.
The team consisted of three groups of sisters: Tara Guelig and Daria Guelig, Joanna Simonis and Flori Simonis, Kim Sayre and Holly Sayre, along with Sheila Swagler, Jessica Spencer, Allison Dillon, Jehanna Howe, Crystal Plumley, Hannah Moore, Amy Czako and Margaret Rathmel.
The coaches were Aaron Yungwirth, Jill Tombs and Keith Tombs.
2012 Northeast Bradford Panthers – NEB won the first ever Class A title along with being district and NTL champions.
They had three state medalists on the team: Sam Williams, Curt Jewett and Brandon Devonshire. Also on the team were Levi Upham, Derek Allabaugh, Sam Beers, Ben Horton and Hunter Carman.
The team was coached by Michael Murphy.
The NTL cross-country Hall of Fame will induct new members each season.
To nominate a runner, coach or team send an email to cmanning@thedailyreview.com.
Anybody who was nominated this year but didn’t get selected will be carried over to next year’s ballot.
