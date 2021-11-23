With the Canton football team trailing the defending PIAA Class A champions from Steelton-Highspire at halftime of Saturday’s playoff game, junior offensive lineman Brenen Taylor knew the Warriors needed to come out fired up in the second half.
While he’s not one of the six seniors on this Canton squad, Taylor decided it was his turn to step up and speak from the heart.
“We went into halftime, we were a little shook, down a point, and it was like I got possessed by something,” Taylor recalled. “I was sitting there, coaches are done talking and it’s just silent. I get up and I just black out and give a motivational speech. Everyone just came out and we were fired up.”
Canton head coach Tyler Sechrist was happy to see Taylor show that kind of leadership.
“It was pretty inspirational. They’re a tight group anyways and he pretty much said ‘Who wants to play next week?’ It’s do or die now and he kind of rallied the troops which is nice to see after coach does it — a kid takes over and kind of takes the reins and tries to get them going,” Sechrist said.
“He pulled it from the deepest part of his heart,” said senior lineman Conner Davis of Taylor’s speech.
It’s kind of fitting that one of Canton’s talented offensive linemen was the one to speak from the heart and fire up the Warriors — because the O-line could be called the heart of this squad.
The Warriors would not be in the position they are now — District 4 champions and fighting for a state title — without the play of their offensive line.
Davis, who starts at center, and Taylor, one of the starting tackles, are joined by guards Gage Pepper and Mason Nelson and tackle Caiden Williams on the Warriors line.
The starting linemen are also helped out by a strong group of reserves with Will Colton, Rian Eberly and Mason Shultz playing quality minutes all season.
“They’re huge,” Sechrist said of his O-line. “We have the five guys and then we have two or three other guys who rotate in which helps with our conditioning, to stay fresh. They have just been huge. They have been leaders, they take over.”
Before Taylor’s speech, it was Sechrist’s chance to speak to his squad — and specifically his offensive line.
“I said ‘If we’re going to win this game we’ve got to be able to run the ball, you guys have to take over.’ They accepted the challenge,” Sechrist said.
The Warriors would do exactly that in the second half on Saturday as they wore down the Steel-High defense and got the 32-27 victory.
When the game was over, the Warriors ran the ball 50 times for 236 yards and four scores — led by 144 yards and all four TDs from Riley Parker.
One thing that gave the Warriors the edge against Steel-High was their conditioning.
“Austin Allen and I went to Steelton last week and watched the game against Delone. We saw after the first quarter that their linemen were gassed, they had no gas tank, so we just knew the first half would be rough but if we just kept pushing them around, eventually they would wear down,” said Taylor.
“We were just all at it, all day long, pushing them as hard as we could,” added Davis.
In order to make sure his team was going to win the conditioning battle, Sechrist went back to some old-school training in the last few weeks.
“We’ve harped on it all year, we’ve work hard, even these last couple weeks coming into districts, into this game, we took Monday and ran the hill. We conditioned because we say ‘hey, we need every advantage we get in every game,’” Sechrist said.
While it’s hard work, the Warriors went into the game knowing that they could outlast their opponent.
“We knew we were in better shape than these guys, and we knew we had to grind the ball out, long drives and just play hard,” Parker said.
Parker had a game to to remember on Saturday afternoon — and he knows exactly where a big chunk of the credit belongs.
“I believe we have the best line in the state. They open up holes for us backs and without them we wouldn’t be where we are,” Parker said.
For Taylor, getting a chance to open up holes for his best friend is special.
“It felt amazing. Riley and I have been best friends since we were about yay-high and it’s just great to see us perform at a championship caliber,” Taylor said.
The Warriors will have another chance to make some memories on Saturday when they take on Old Forge in the Class A state quarterfinals at Danville High School. The game is set for a 1 p.m. start.
“It’s definitely going to be a tough game. We were going in the underdogs today and we see ourselves as the underdogs for the rest of the year,” Taylor said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.