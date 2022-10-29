TROY — The Canton Warriors survived a second-half push from the Troy Trojans on Friday to capture a 28-14 victory — which gave them the Old Shoe, and the NTL Large School championship for the third consecutive season.
“It feels really good,” Canton’s Hayden Ward said of winning the NTL. “That was one of our goals this year — to win the NTL — so that’s big.”
Ward was huge in the victory, and Canton would use a fast start to jump all over Troy and gain the momentum in the game.
On their third play from scrimmage, Bailey Ferguson would hit Riley Parker deep down the right sideline for a 60-yard touchdown pass just 48 seconds into the game.
After their defense made some big stops, Canton would get their second score of the game — this time on a Ward 27-yard run, and took a 14-0 lead and looked to be in complete control of the game.
Early in the second frame Canton would notch yet another score from Ward, with him striking from 24 yards out. The Warriors would miss the extra point, but it looked like the they were going to run away with the game as they now led 20-0.
“That was big,” Canton Head Coach Tyler Sechrist said of their fast start. “We came out and we were on fire and they played well. We were in a new offense that Troy hadn’t seen before and that was great. It helped us win the game.”
But Troy was able to do what they have all year when facing adversity — and that was to respond.
Evan Woodward would complete a deep pass to Jackson Taylor for 43 yards that would put the Trojans deep into Canton territory.
Clayton Smith ran the ball down to the one where Troy would sit for the next three plays.
After being stuffed on the first three plays — Woodward took matters into his own hands and plunged into the end zone on a sneak to give Troy their first score of the game and narrow the gap to 20-7.
Neither team got on the board for the remainder of the quarter, but Troy would use their late surge to start to fight back and challenge the Warriors for the remainder of the night.
Early in the second half, Woodward would come up with another pivotal play.
The Trojan quarterback would pull the ball from his running back and see nothing but green grass in front of him as he took the keeper 44 yards to the house for a score.
The Trojans would feel the momentum shift in their favor — but Canton wouldn’t fold with so much on the line.
In the fourth quarter, with Troy attempting to rally — Weston Bellows would come up with the biggest play of the night for the Warrior defense.
He would jump in front of a pass for an interception that set up the Warriors in Troy territory.
“I made some mistakes on offense and even on defense, and I knew I had to make up for them,” Bellows said of his late takeaways. “Luckily, I was able to do that.”
The Canton defense came up big all day long — and besides two big plays for Troy would hold them in check for a majority of the evening.
Canton held Troy to just six first downs (two from penalties), forced two turnovers, and held Troy to under 150 yards of total offense.
After Austin Allen picked up a huge fourth down conversion on a sneak, a few plays later Parker punched it in from three yards out to give the Warriors some breathing room and sucked the air out of the Troy comeback attempt.
Parker would lead the game in rushing yards and take 25 carries and turn it into 112 yards and a touchdown, while also catching two balls for 82 yards and a touchdown.
Ward also had a nice night on the ground with 82 yards and two touchdowns.
“We were saying that we needed to get momentum back,” Bellows said. “Then we had to keep it and keep our foot on the pedal for the rest of the game.”
After a converted two-point conversion on a Michael Davis catch, Canton would hold a 28-14 lead.
Troy would attempt to rally back, but another Bellows interception would all but seal the deal as Canton would drain the clock until they escaped a late scare from Troy to finish off their NTL title run.
For Troy, they may have lost, but they have gained some important experience against two quality opponents over the last two weeks, and for a young group they have shown incredible tact and resiliency in their toughest games of the year.
“They did it last week, we were down 14 and had come back — and this week down 20,” Troy Head Coach Jim Smith said. “If we had a bunch of quitters, Canton would have mercy-ruled us, but they didn’t and they made a game of it, and it was an 8-7 game in the second half.”
Canton will now wait to see who their opponent is in the District IV Class A bracket while Troy will wait to see how things shake up in the Class AA bracket as well with both teams playoff bound.
“We can enjoy this week, and we know what we need to work on,” Sechrist said. “Everybody knows what our goal is.”
