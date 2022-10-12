WYALUSING — Wyalusing junior standout Olivia Haley put together an impressive month of September — scoring 20 goals and dishing out seven assists — and for her performance has earned The Daily Review September Female Athlete of the Month.

“It feels really good,” Olivia said of receiving the accolade. “I’ve been putting in a lot of hard work into this season, in the gym and playing travel ball. I couldn’t achieve it without my teammates, but it feels great.”