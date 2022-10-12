WYALUSING — Wyalusing junior standout Olivia Haley put together an impressive month of September — scoring 20 goals and dishing out seven assists — and for her performance has earned The Daily Review September Female Athlete of the Month.
“It feels really good,” Olivia said of receiving the accolade. “I’ve been putting in a lot of hard work into this season, in the gym and playing travel ball. I couldn’t achieve it without my teammates, but it feels great.”
Olivia has put together an impressive month on offense for the Lady Rams, and her play has been pivotal to her team putting together a 7-4 record in September and sitting with a 10-5 overall record.
“She is a really hard worker and plays a lot of travel ball,” Head Coach Gary Haley said. “She spends a lot of time in the fitness center working on her speed and other drills.”
Her hard work has shown on the field, and she currently leads the NTL in scoring, with 26 total goals, and has also chipped in nine assists.
Her ability to not only score but also distribute to others has her the top point-getter in the league — with her having 61 points this season.
She also spearheaded a five-game win streak to start the month, where she netted 13 goals and had four assists as the Lady Rams outscored their opponents 23-3.
Her leadership — along with fellow captains Syd Freelander and Layla Botts — has set the tone for Wyalusing as they continue to put together an impressive season.
“The three of those girls exemplify what we want for our team,” Coach Haley said. “In practice, they are always working hard, playing hard, and wanting to win. A lot of that is rubbing off on the other girls.”
Her chemistry with fellow captain Botts has been pivotal to her success — and Olivia was quick to point out how important the tandem has meant to her success.
“She’s had a majority of my assists,” Olivia said. “We play travel ball together and on the field, we just know how we play. It’s been a great thing and it’s sad to see her go next year because she’s just been a great help to me.”
With the season coming down to its final stretch, individual accolades are a plus, but the junior standout has just one thing on her mind — winning.
The Lady Rams sit with just three games left on their schedule, with their next coming against a league foe in Troy who topped them in their last matchup, and the junior standout is looking forward to the opportunity to play them again.
“They definitely scored a few goals on us early and we got down on each other,” Olivia said. “I think this game we’re going to come in with a better mentality and play our hardest, we’ve been working on a lot of stuff to help us defensively.”
As for the postseason, Wyalusing is currently the fifth seed in the District IV Class A standings and is looking to do something that no other Wyalusing team has done before in their school history.
“Our biggest goal is to win a playoff game, we’ve never done that before in our school history,” Olivia said. “I think that we’ve been working a lot on our offense because our offense didn’t generate a lot earlier in the year. So now we’re working on shooting and just hoping to win a playoff game and see how it goes from there.”
The Lady Rams hope to make some noise when they get to the next level of competition.
