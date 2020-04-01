The 2020 U.S. Olympic Team Trials for wrestling, which are being held at Penn State, are postponed until 2021.
Information and directions for ticket holders is updated.
USA Wrestling, Penn State Intercollegiate Athletics, the Bryce Jordan Center and U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee have collectively decided to postpone the U.S. Olympic Team Trials — Wrestling, scheduled for April 4-5, 2020 at the Bryce Jordan Center.
The International Olympic Committee has set the new dates for the Olympic Games in 2021. At this time, organizers are working closely with local officials and health experts in hopes of rescheduling the event at the Bryce Jordan Center in 2021.
Updated event information will be shared as soon as it is available.
After a new date is determined, tickets will be updated to reflect the rescheduled dates/time and previously purchased physical tickets will be reissued to the original purchaser. Previously purchased mobile tickets will be automatically updated. For fans who are unable to attend future dates, refunds are available by request to the original purchaser now through June 1, 2020. Deadline to request a refund: June 1, 2020.
An email was sent to original purchasers notifying them of the postponement in early March. Stay tuned for additional information via email regarding rescheduling. REFUND DETAILS BY PURCHASE TYPE ONLINE PURCHASERST to request a refund, the original purchaser must contact the Bryce Jordan Center ticket office by e-mail or phone. A full refund will be processed on the credit card used for purchase (including processing fees). IN-PERSON CREDIT CARD PURCHASERS To request a refund, the original purchaser must contact the Bryce Jordan Center ticket office by e-mail or phone.A full refund will be processed on the credit card used for purchase (including processing fees). IN-PERSON CASH or CHECK PURCHASERSTo request a refund, the original purchaser must contact the Bryce Jordan Center ticket office by e-mail or phone. A full refund will be issued by mail (including processing fees) to the original purchaser by Penn State check. Please allow up 30 days of notice of the cancellation for checks to be received. IMPORTANT CONTACT INFORMATION E-mail: bjcticketcenter@psu.edu Phone: 814-865-5555 (M-F / 9am 4:30pm) Please direct all other inquiries related to the event to jordancenter@psu.edu
