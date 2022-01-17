On ice: The hole story

Winter’s recent reminder of its frigid potential had me thinking of rounding up my ice-fishing gear and finding some hard water, but then I remembered I sold most of my stuff — notably that which kept us comfortable no matter what the conditions — when we returned to the Valley after 16 years in the Adirondacks.
As great as it is to be home, make no mistake: Paula and I embraced the North Country and everything that came with it when we were up there, and that included some memorable days on the ice, pulling perch and smelt through holes on Lake Champlain, walleye from Franklin Falls, more (and bigger) perch from Lake George, and lake trout and the occasional landlocked salmon from Schroon Lake.
And we did it in surprising comfort, thanks to a two-person Clam portable fishing shelter and a propane-fired Mr. Heater Buddy that had us walking on water even on the most frigid of days. Twenty-nine below? No problem if the smelt were biting or the perch schooled in the bay.
It didn’t start out that way. Toting a bucket, a manually-operated auger and a couple jigging rods, I sat, back to the ever-present wind, hunkered over a hole, pulling perch after perch up through it on the best of days, or running and gunning, drilling hole after hole in search of the ringbacks. I’d shuffle off the ice like an old man at the end of the day, my body battered and beaten by the elements and the effort.
But I learned. The portable shelter and heater followed closely, as did a Vexilar flasher which, after a brief learning curve, told us where the fish were and, more importantly, where they were not. Suddenly ice fishing became not a game of survival but a social outing, sometimes complete with a Coleman grill, venison burgers, hot chocolate or a cold one. Our popular Lab Ben, who loved to socialize, came along on the best of days, visiting other anglers and often returning with one of their perch in his jaws, apparently a dead-of-winter substitute for a pheasant. Friends and fellow anglers joked that we had him trained to pilfer only the big ones.
We traveled. Down the road an hour or so to Lake George, which typically locked up later in the winter and brought scores of anglers to the ice for a shot at a 50-fish limit of perch or a hefty lake trout. To nameless ponds. To Connery Pond, where the splake — a brook trout-lake trout hybrid — often cooperated. Even to Ontario’s Lake of Bays, where I met up with a message board buddy and plied the water for burbot, that ugly but surprisingly tasty fish more common in northern waters.
And on New Year’s morning to Schroon Lake, where the crowd seemed a bit thin as I drilled holes and set tip-ups as the sun inched toward the horizon. I blamed the low turnout on the previous night’s proceedings; I spent my New Year’s Eve loading up the gear and keeping my minnows alive.
It paid off. Shortly after sunrise — Schroon’s lakers and landlocks always seemed to be most active early — a tip-up flag popped, and I watched as the line screamed off the reel. Ten minutes or so later I had a nine-pound lake trout on ice. It was my only fish of the day, but it was enough.
The jigging rods and tip-ups are still around in the garage, somewhere. And I still have a pair of augers, one with a wider cutting diameter than the other. On the right day, the kind when it won’t be painful, maybe I’ll hit a local pond and sit on a bucket for an hour or so. Maybe Mountain Lake, where a fall-stocked trout is always a possibility.
I won’t go full-bore back into the game, knowing that around here ice fishing season can be brief or even non-existent some years. I’m OK with that, as are our two Labs who are always ready to pursue pheasants or simply tag along on a shed-hunting mission.
Editor’s note: Steve Piatt can be reached at stevepiatt04@gmail.com.
