You wouldn’t be far off calling Tom Elling wrestling’s Energizer bunny.
The former Lock Haven State wrestler and Lock Haven High head coach seems to be everywhere. And everywhere he goes, he proudly carries the banner of the world’s oldest sport.
Here’s a brief look at his activities:
*Edits and compiles Tom Elling’s Pa. Wrestling Handbook. This year’s edition is 406 pages and features just about anything a wrestling coach, fan or wrestler would want.
* Controls a Web Page (pawrsl.com) which features gobs of results, notices and other material. For instance, the page today has results from most of the tournaments wrestled thus far this season.
* Has a Facebook page dubbed Tom’s Wrestling Page that has more than 7,000 members. Elling restricts the page to wrestling only – no political stuff.
* Serves on the board of directors of the Pennsylvania Chapter of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame, of which is a member (Class of 2007).He also has a vote in naming the Pennsylvania Wrestling Coaches Association Hall of Fame members.
* He and the Rhoades brothers, Dick and Lloyd, have developed the Central Pennsylvania Wrestling Breakfast held in April and October at a church in Flemington. The October affair drew nearly 200, including Matt Millen who attended with a group from the Lehigh Valley. College coaches, including Scott Moore from Lock Haven and Cael Sanderson from Penn State are regular attendees.
Elling said the idea for the Central Penn breakfast was stolen from District 4, noting that former Milton coach Dale Cochran and the late Bill Elder started the D-4 affair.
Elling and the Rhoades brothers attended one and said, “Hey, that’s a good idea. Let’s start one.”
He also maintains a collection of wrestling memorabilia
he collected or obtained from other sources.
*Wrestling career*
Elling, a graduate of Moshannon Valley, said he came to Lock Haven State but didn’t wrestle his sophomore year because he didn’t think he would make the team.
“My junior year I was in a wrestling class and my instructor was Dave Bieber who coached the wrestling team at that time. I beat a lot of guy who placed in states and regionals. He told me ‘if you want an A in this course you’ll go out for wrestling. ’I wanted an A so I went out and I made the team.
“ It was against guys like Jerry Swope (2-time state champion from Lock Haven) so I thought what chance do I have making this team. When I was wrestling, I would get better and I went up and wrestled 191 and heavyweight while weighing 175 pounds,” Elling said.
He continued, “At that time we had Hubert Jack and Gray Simons as coaches and I also learned not to try and muscle a guy who weighed 50 pounds heavier than me.”
After college he got a job teaching English at Lock Haven High and coached the junior high team for a while, later graduating from that team to the varsity where his teams went 45-7 in four years.
“I had one state champion in John Eichenlaub, who was runner-up the year before, Greg Larson who was a runner-up, and Steve Geise who was later a running back at Penn State,” he said.
*The Handbook*
The book came about as Elling complied information against opponents.
“I scouted and I would keep track of what they did. I kept track of opponents and what they beat. I kept the book to myself. Teams were wrestling more and the book might be a popular thing because coaches couldn’t scout as much.
“The first one was 40 pages and it involved just the state place winners. I didn’t have records just where they placed. When I started helping with states I had access to a lot more information.
“It was probably the early ‘80s (when he started selling it) as it kept growing. Bob Craig (former Cedar Cliff wrestling coach) said ‘every coach in the state would buy one’.”
That’s not all he does with wrestling. He and John Lipez broadcast the Central Mountain wrestling meets.
Whew!
John Huckaby, of Lewisburg, has covered amateur wrestling for more than
40 years. He has covered numerous NCAA and PIAA tournaments and attended
three Olympic Games. He can be reached at jhuck@ptd.net
