When Chad Shirk applied for the head wrestling coaching job at Saucon Valley in the Lehigh Valley he knew if he didn’t produce, he’d be looking for another position.
The Middleburg High graduate figured he’d need a couple of years to turn around a good but not great program.
As Yoda would say “turn it around he did.”
Four years later the Panthers were District 11 AA champions for the first time in 30 years.
And Shirk’s teams have maintained that excellence for a long while.
They’ve been multiple times champs of the Colonial League, won seven straight D-11 team titles and fashioned a 336-60 dual mark over Shirk’s 16 years in the corner.His teams have averaged 21 wins a season.
It was only this past season that the Panthers had a 73-dual match league winning streak broken. And Saucon Valley also had a 75-regular season dual streak broken.
The culprit was Notre-Dame Green Pond, a private school that has ramped up the program with some imports, including a New Jersey state champion.The two teams split four dual meets with Saucon getting the final win in the state dual championships, a one-point win the consolation semifinal.
The Panthers finished fourth in the state, losing in the consolation final to Chestnut Ridge of Bedford County.
Saucon schedules few dual meets out the league and concentrates on tournament wrestling.Shirk thinks the difficulty of the schedule helps his wrestlers get ready for the postseason.
Shirk blames a “soft” schedule at Middleburg High for his failure to place in states. He qualified three times but never got to the podium.
The pressure in the Lehigh Valley is great to maintain a strong program.
“I think there is an immense amount of pressure in the Lehigh Valley. Within a small radius, you have incredible wrestling schools like Bethlehem Catholic, Nazareth, Parkland, Easton, Northampton, Wilson and several more.
“The amount of talent in this area is incredible, something that makes you work endlessly to try and keep up with.”
Shirk, who was 24 when he took the job, said the program is a solid one.
“The one thing that is great about our program is that we all work together from elementary through high school. Once the high school season ends, I spend the off season working with our elementary program running open rooms starting in late March.
“Coach (Don) Rohn and his son Tommy (volunteer coach), run the middle school and high school open rooms during the same time. This allows me to work with younger kids and I get to know their families and build lifelong relationships.”
With first-rate programs in the Saucon district, support for wrestling in the area is great.
Shirk says the community support is great. “The past week (week of state dual tournament) we had a police and fire truck escort to the highway as we left. The entire student body lined the streets of the school to cheer us on while we left campus.
“The community and local businesses stood out on the street with signs and posters cheering us on while we made our way to the highway.
Shirk realizes it’s not everyone who has a NCAA wrestling champion as an assistant.
Rohn, a champion for Clarion as a freshman in 1973, has developed strong programs at Hazleton and Northampton, is amazing, Shirk said.
“He has had so much success as a wrestler and coach. He has encountered so many different situations and has an incredible relationship of what is best for each scenario. Coach Rohn and I have an incredible relationship and respect for one another.
“We do not care about allocades, we just care about what is best for our team and this program.”
Shirk and his wife, Emily, are the parents of two children, Cole, 5, and daughter, Mia, 3. He teaches grades 9-12 at the high school.
Shirk, 40 and a graduate of Bloomsburg University, said “I knew about the rich tradition of Saucon Valley wrestling when I applied for the teaching position. It was something that attracted me to the school.
Everyone knows about the “70s when Saucon Valley had incredible wrestlers such as Donald Rohn, current assistant coach, and all of the state champions they had. There were some down years but that was the challenge that I was looking for when coming down here.
“I wanted to prove that I could be part of a coaching staff that could bring Saucon Valley back to where the program once was.”
John Huckaby, of Lewisburg, has covered amateur wrestling for more than 45 years. He has covered numerous NCAA and PIAA tournaments and attended three Olympic Games.
