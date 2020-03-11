UCLA has a wrestling team. So does Yale. Auburn does too.
No, they aren’t Division I, or II, or III, or NAIA.Those are club teams.
The teams, for the most part, aren’t financed by the schools. They are financed by the wrestlers. Yes, they pay to play.Say hello to selling T-shirts, say hello to 10 percent nights at participating restaurants.
The clubs are members of the National Collegiate Wrestling Association and the nationals for those teams got underway today in Allen, Texas.
There are more than 170 men’s teams and 50 women’s teams in the NCWA.They follow NCAA rules for the most part but have added a 235-pound weight class to bridge the gap between 197 and 285.
In some cases, the club teams have fostered interest in wrestling enough to bring schools back to college wrestling. California Baptist, once a club team, is now a Division I team. Fresno State, which still has a club team, dropped the sport but is now back in Division I. Edinboro and Iowa State, Division I powers, also have club teams.
One of the schools that dropped wrestling when Title IX hit in the 1980s was West Chester University.The Golden Rams had a rich history in the mat sport. The club team came back in 2009, after several dormant years, and crowned a champion in its first year back.
Today, the club team is alive and well under the direction of club president and 125-pounder Manuel Canfijn. The Lancaster McCaskey High graduate is ranked in the top 10 for the national tournament.
Canfijn said the club team started right after WCU dropped wrestling but fizzled out before being revived in 2009.
Former West Chester wrestler and coach Joe Miller coached the team for several years. He was the coach when the club team came back and the Golden Rams crowned a champ in 149-pounder Dillon Evans. He has stepped down and the coach now is the father of a team member.
“Every year we start out with about 30 to 40 kids but by the end of the season we end up with about 10 to 20 kids. We get kids that maybe didn’t finish the way they wanted in high school.We also get a lot of kids who just want to learn the sport,” Canfijn said.
“A lot of exercise science (physical education) majors come out to get into better shape and learn about the sport,” Canfijn said.
The club president said there are two divisions within the NCWA – Division I and II. “We are in Division II but it all comes together in nationals. We qualify through the conference championship, the top five (in each weight class) go to nationals.“
Funding is difficult, he said. “We have to raise our own funds. We get some money from alumni. The alumni really helped.
“And some time we get money from a committee at West Chester that helps with club sports. We have to get enough money to send each wrestler to Texas by plane, the hotel, and there is a fee.”
West Chester is in a conference with branch schools from Penn State, Temple, Rowan, Montclair State, Maryland, and the Baltimore Campus of Maryland.
The big attraction for club wrestlers, Canfijn said, is that a club team doesn’t take up the time that a regular college team does. He said the team practices three or four times a week. Wrestling isn’t like some other sports, like basketball, where you can play in rec leagues. After school, he said, there aren’t that many opportunities to compete.
“Coming into school I didn’t think I would wrestle at all but now I’m really glad I did,” he said.
*Rumor time: *The net is buzzing with news (rumors) that Slippery Rock will restore its Division I program and add a women’s program if $5M can be raised by June 2021.
It would be good for the PSAC and also the MAC (assuming the Rock would join).
*Mat burns: *Batting .500 in baseball is darn good. Batting .500 in picking Big 10 champs is not so good. That’s what we did in last week’s column. Got 125, 149, 157, 174, 184 correct.
Imagine there were some anxious moments during the state tournament when the scoreboard went out at the Giant Center.The board came back on after a few minutes.
There wasn’t enough proofreaders for the tournament program as there were no bout numbers for AAA wrestlers. Fans notice.
Congrats to Zach Hartman and Drew Phipps of Bucknell for their second-place spots at the EIWA and qualifying for nationals.
Kurtis Phipps of Norwin High, Drew’s brother, won an AAA state title in Hershey and is heading to BU next year. Kurtis will also wrestle in Saturday’s Pittsburgh Wrestling Classic (available on Flo Wrestling).
Darian Crosby of Erie Prep, the champion at 215, is also a Bucknell recruit.
It’s anyone’s guess if there will be a NCAA championship next weekend in Minneapolis. We’ll have to wait and see. Stay healthy and safe.
____
John Huckaby, of Lewisburg, has covered amateur wrestling for more than 45 years. He has covered numerous NCAA and PIAA tournaments and attended three Olympic Games. He can be reached at jhuck@ptd.net<mailto:jhuck@ptd.net>./
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.