When it comes to the postseason schedules the best plan is to write things in pencil, not pen, because things are constantly changing.
On Monday the Sullivan County boys and girls soccer teams were done for the season, out of the District 4 playoffs.
On Tuesday it turns out they found a way to rejoin the postseason, as both teams will now play at 1 p.m. Saturday, one day letting the games get played after the week-long shutdown for Sullivan County.
The boys will host Southern Columbia on Saturday, while the girls travel to East Juniata.
“We are excited that we can play, we will take it one game at a time, focus at the task at hand and we will continue to play together to get the job done,” Sullivan County soccer player Nate Higley said.
While it was good news for Sullivan County, it was bad news for some other schools on Tuesday.
Northeast Bradford shut down and is going virtual as a school.
All extra curricular activities are off for the school, which means sports for the fall are done.
The boys’ soccer team was scheduled to play at East Juniata on Tuesday, but that game was canceled.
The cross country team was set to run at districts on Thursday and they will miss that opportunity, while the volleyball team misses the chance to finish their regular season, and compete in districts.
For the volleyball team this ends one of the best seasons in program history.
The team still had a chance to tie for the small-school NTL title, and they had a chance to try and win a district title this year.
For the Panthers players it is tough to see everything end so quickly.
“The fact that this was our best season yet and we don’t even get to compete in districts is heartbreaking,” NEB senior Chloe Baker said. “We have been working so hard for this and to fall short is really hard to deal with. All of us seniors have been looking forward to this week and this Saturday and with our season ending so suddenly it is very hard to cope with the fact that we could’ve done even better and had even more of the season of a lifetime.”
For the cross country team it’s tough to see things end just days before the district meet.
“It’s hard for the kids, for sure,” NEB cross country coach Adam Russell said. “They were all ready and excited to go. Fortunately they are awesome kids with great parents and they’ll be fine and be more excited for next year.
“The hardest part I think for them is they’ve been together six days a week for the last nine weeks and bam just like that don’t get to see each other or say any goodbyes.”
With a young team, it was tough for them to miss the chance to gain experience from running districts.
“It’s hard for the younger athletes as almost our entire team haven’t been to districts before and they were really looking forward to their first district race,” Russell said. “It’s probably almost as hard for the parents and coaches also as the parents have worked hard getting them to and from practice and seen all their hard work leading to the big race.”
One of those younger runners is freshman Melanie Shumway. Shumway was a two-sport athlete in soccer and cross country this year, and there was a chance of big things at the district meet.
“Melanie, I have no doubt would have made it to states, so that’s disappointing,” Russell said. “She’s a great kid and will be more ready and excited for next year. She got hurt playing soccer the day before NTL so we made the last minute decision to not let her run NTL to give her leg time to heal for districts.
“Kate our athletic trainer was working with her along with our coaches and she was really healing up good and was getting mentally and physically ready to lay down a good time there. We have an awesome, tough group of athletes that will make it through the tough news, be more ready and excited for next year.”
For Shumway it’s just tough to not get a chance with her teammates.
“For me personally I was very excited to go to districts as a freshman and to get the experience of doing well in that. I may have even had the chance to go to states so I’m really upset and sad that I can’t run at districts.
“Our whole team was very excited to go because it’s a fun experience and we knew we would have a great time together. We love being able to bond together with fun meets like that.”
Across District 4 there was some other big changes as Montoursville shut down and will forfeit their AAA game against Loyalsock in football.
Montoursville was the top seed in the AAA District 4 playoffs. Now, Loyalsock will go to the final and the winner of Athens and Danville will meet the fourth seed in the final, instead of having to face the unbeaten top seed.
In the NTL the Towanda at NP-Liberty volleyball match was canceled on Tuesday, which bares some watching as NP-Liberty is unbeaten, and are set to be the top seed in districts next week.
Canton and Troy both announced on their Facebook pages that they have cases. Both will continue to stay open, and sports will continue.
However, Canton quarantined 16 students that had contact with the person who had Covid and Troy quarantined people who had contact with the person at their school. It’s unknown if any of that will have an impact on sports, but if any of those quarantined are athletes it could have some impact in causing teams to play a little shorthanded in the playoffs.
