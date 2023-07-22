While moving some boxes around in the garage the other day, I stumbled across a photo that stopped me in my tracks, a nearly 50-year-old, by my math, pic of me plying the waters of a remote trout water that shall remain nameless but is probably not much of a secret to serious trout bums like me.
In it, I’m standing at the head of the stream’s biggest pool, wielding not a fly rod like I’ve done so many times since then, but likely casting a worm downstream – a worm I probably plucked from the roots of an old corn stalk before hopping in my 1964 Ford Galaxie 500 and rumbling down the road for a day on the water.
I’m not sure who took the photo of this shaggy-haired version of myself. It may have been brother Jeff, who tagged along now and then, or longtime friend and later co-worker Glenn Rolfe, who typically complained about the mosquitoes that were never enough to stop him from catching a few trout.
The scene – undoubtedly early season given the lack of foliage and the dull surroundings – triggered memories that flowed much faster than the stream. More than 50 years of fishing this particular water will do that, and they included not just wild brook trout but deer, bears, raccoons, turkeys and, rarely, other anglers, which is perhaps why it had such a gravitational pull on me.
In some ways, it sparked a look back at my blessed life as an outdoorsman and adventurer. Here I was, in blue jeans, an insulated shirt I remember well for its comfort, and a pair of hiking boots that were undoubtedly soaked through as I wet-waded the stream, even in spring when water temps were more conducive to feeding trout. This was well before I could afford Simms waders, a solid lineup of fly rods or, judging by the photo, even a fishing vest.
But I’m willing to bet that on that day I was as happy on the stream as I am at any time today – wet and cold feet aside. It was, and still is, about simply being out there where I am at home, wondering what the next pool may hold, or what I might encounter around the next bend in the river, or on that mountain several miles away. Sure, wielding a Winston fly rod gives me great pleasure and a sense of accomplishment in my life, but the wild brook trout these days are no more breathtakingly colorful than they were back then. And yes, a Browning Citori 20 gauge swings smoothly even in my hands, but downing a pheasant with it is no more exciting than it was with my $40 Harrington & Richardson Topper Junior single-shot 20 purchased from Wallin’s Sporting Goods in Athens in the mid-1960s, my first shotgun and, for several years, my only firearm.
It’s easy, at my age, to get a bit nostalgic when it comes to my hunting and fishing life. Blessed is the most appropriate word, and I am at a loss for any others, even though I’m supposedly in the word business. When I was a kid, the Chemung River and Round Top served as my outdoor world and were plenty enough. Could I have ever imagined, back then, that my travels would take me across North America, to every Canadian province except Nunavut, and would include so many memories and so many other photographs that include moose, elk, antelope, bear, king salmon, smallmouth bass, cutthroat trout, and Arctic grayling? Did I ever think for a moment that I would someday be within a few feet of a polar bear, or eat a sandwich while I watched several musk ox milling around outside our rented truck camper well above the Arctic Circle?
That I would pilot a dogsled across the northern Minnesota border, passing through Canadian customs and into Canada, and in summer do the same while paddling a canoe? And that I would do it alongside Paula, whose love for the outdoors remains equal to mine, and who often was the point person in planning these adventures?
Sure, any Pennsylvania boy growing up wanted a dog. But I couldn’t have dreamed that my life afield would include rabbit-seeking beagles and a lineup of Labrador retrievers that have brought much joy to our lives in addition to pheasants delivered to hand.
And how fortunate am I to be able to go on a “hunt of a lifetime” not once, but twice? There are so many more memories to be made, whether it’s me filling the tag on a whitetail or gobbler or I’m alongside a youngster or older first- time hunter experiencing a bit of what I already understand.
I’m well aware these days that, at my age, every season is a gift. In golf terms, I fully realize I’m on the back nine of life, but hopefully am not walking down the 18th fairway. But there are no guarantees, and that’s why I continue to take advantage of time and reasonable health to enjoy all I’ve enjoyed over the years.
I’m just glad I’m doing it these days with dry feet.
