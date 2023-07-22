Piatt photo

While moving some boxes around in the garage the other day, I stumbled across a photo that stopped me in my tracks, a nearly 50-year-old, by my math, pic of me plying the waters of a remote trout water that shall remain nameless but is probably not much of a secret to serious trout bums like me.

In it, I’m standing at the head of the stream’s biggest pool, wielding not a fly rod like I’ve done so many times since then, but likely casting a worm downstream – a worm I probably plucked from the roots of an old corn stalk before hopping in my 1964 Ford Galaxie 500 and rumbling down the road for a day on the water.