Energy, enthusiasm and work ethic are three characteristics women’s soccer head coach John Shaffer never leaves home without.
Shaffer, who was named interim head women’s soccer coach in 2018 before having the tag removed the following year, is establishing a culture that revolves around family and growth.
In his first two seasons at the helm, Shaffer has brought in recruiting classes of 16 and 17 athletes, while improving the roster size in each of those seasons.
As the size of the roster and the energy around the program continues to grow, signs of improvement has as well.
In 2019, the Mountaineers went on the road to Shepherdstown, W.V. to defeat the newest Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference member, 1-0 in a thrilling conference victory.
The Mountaineers continue to develop strong players in goal. In 2019, sophomore Stephanie Moir followed in the footsteps of all-conference and former MU Athlete of the Year keeper Rachel Fox, breaking the single-season saves record and becoming the program’s all-time leader in saves last season.
Joining the Mountaineers prior to the 2018 season, Shaffer is not new to the area. Shaffer came to Mansfield University after serving as head coach of the boys’ soccer program at Wellsboro High School since 2010. Under his watch, Shaffer greatly enhanced the soccer program at Wellsboro and guided the Hornets to a District IV Championship and appearance in the Elite 8 of the PIAA State Tournament in 2017. He was named the NTL Coach of the Year following the 2013 season.
Constantly working to stay in touch and connect with the women’s soccer alumni, Shaffer developed an in-depth Alumni Newsletter this past winter that can be found on gomounties.com.
Hear from the second coach in MU women’s soccer history (est. 2002) as he discusses challenges faced during the pandemic, what MU means to him, his favorite quote and more.
What has been the biggest challenge during a “COVID-19” offseason?
A: Trying to stay connected with the team on a meaningful level has been very difficult since March. Even now being in pods, the entire team has not been together. And that is what being part of a college sports team is all about, the family that you create, the moments you get to spend together be it on the pitch or in the dining hall and they are losing out on that.
What makes MU so special to you?
A: The people make this University so special. The small size of MU means that I get to know people on an individual level and there is real meaning that comes with that. To go into the dining hall or into the bookstore and have people ask about the team and care about what is going on is special. And being able to give that energy back by having close relationships with so many others on campus make Mansfield a great place to work.
What does “All oars in the water” mean to you?
PJ Fleck at Western Michigan came up with the slogan “Row the Boat”. He spoke at a conference I was at and what it means is that his boat is rowing in the same direction. I thought to myself, “What rows the boat”? OARS- my phrase means we are all rowing in the same direction because as we know if you are not, the boat just goes in a circle. All Oars in the Water is a total buy in of on and off field / classroom buy in.
What is your favorite quote?
A: “Ask not what your country can do for you, but what you can do for your country” President John F. Kennedy.
How has the team culture remained during the fall?
A: With 15 new freshmen joining the team this semester, and not being able to have everyone together, it has made maintaining the team culture a challenge. But, we talk about our core values of “Love, Serve, Grow” every day, whether it’s in our group chat, or a video message I send out. I challenge the girls to check in on each other, to find a way to serve someone around them, and keep the culture alive until we can get back out on the pitch.
One thing you would tell your younger self?
A: To be own person and believe in yourself. It took me a few years into teaching and coaching to be really comfortable in my own skin and realize that people weren’t looking for me to be a certain type of teacher or coach, but to just be myself.
