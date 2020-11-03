If you visit the Mansfield University campus or take a walk around town, odds are you have witnessed sophomore long distance runner Kevin Heeman, a Wyalusing grad, drenched in sweat preparing for the next time he can compete for the Mountaineers.
One of the hardest working athletes on the Mountaineer track and field and cross country programs, Heeman has embodied a long tradition of top tier distance runners. Heeman came onto the conference scene in both cross country and indoor track and field during his rookie campaign and has continued to impress during this fall.
Heeman kicked off his freshman cross country season in 2019 with a 7th-place finish in the 6K with a time of 20:12 at the Husky Invitational. Heeman competed in both of the Mountaineers Championship events on the year, finishing at the PSAC Championships with a time of 27:39.7 and racing to a 34:10.8 at the NCAA Division II Atlantic Region Cross Country Championships.
Heeman carried over an impressive cross country season right indoors and was named most improved player on the men’s track and field team after setting multiple PR’s throughout the season. His first top-10 finish came when he finished 10th in the mile at the Bison Opener in December 2019 and followed that up by finishing 2nd in the 3000-meter run with a time of 9:08.37 at the Houghton Early Season Classic. The freshman continued to get stronger as the year moved along and finished third in the mile with a time of 4:39.95 at the Southern Tier Collegiate Open.
Heeman secured a place on the men’s indoor track and field record board with a time of 8:46.12 in the 3000-meter run at the BU Hemery Valentine Invitational. Heeman finished the season strong by placing 11th in the 5000-meter run at the PSAC Indoor Championships with a time of 16:09.67.
Heeman and the rest of the outdoor track and field team had their spring season cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but is set to return in 2021. The sophomore from Wyalusing work ethic on the track and grass transfer to the classroom, where Heeman is a nursing major.
Learn more from the second-year runner as he touches on what running means to him, training during the pandemic, his favorite quote, message to the team and more.
What has track and field and cross country meant to you?
A. Cross country and track has been a huge part of my life since High School. It brings the excitement in pushing myself to my limits, while also being engaged with a team of great people and having an amazing, supportive atmosphere.
How has sports helped you grow into the person you have become?
A. It helps me get to know more people who also love and enjoy the sport. It gives me more confidence and gives me another reason to get off the couch and workout.
A: How has not playing sports during these difficult times been for you?
It’s been hard, but I’m still practicing/training and eventually when we will be able to race again, the hard work will pay off not only for myself, but my teammates as well!
What quote inspires you and is preparing you for a return-to-sports in your life?
A. With how my training has been going, not being able to race, and how competitive I am as a person, one of my favorite quotes that inspire me is, “I’m going to work so hard that it’s a pure guts race at the end, and if it is, I am the only one who can win it”. — Steve Prefontaine
As a team leader, what message have you given to the team, especially the young players during this time?
A. The most important things I can tell the freshman are: follow the training plan, have patience, and don’t overwork yourself mentally. The sport is tough, both physically and mentally. The training will give you physical pain, while having a bad race/workout or getting injured, will give you mental pain. Stay calm, and follow the plan. Coach makes a plan for us to follow. Keep him updated on how you feel, and he can adjust training if needed. They are surrounded by supportive teammates who will give them support!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.