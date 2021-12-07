This was gonna hurt.
But it was opening day of Pennsylvania’s regular deer season, and the time-honored tradition of heading afield is always observed by any whitetail hunter worth his weight in wool or whatever high-tech clothing available these days would serve us well on this chilly, blustery day.
Old and cold is a bad combination. I have the former label covered and Mother Nature handled the latter as I headed down to our two-person tree stand with my hunter for the day, Heath Stone, who was looking to bag his first ever deer and do it in fairly rapid fashion.
I would be perfectly fine with that, knowing there would be plenty of time, many more comfortable days to try to fill a tag, and a fairly wide open calendar devoid of duties and chores. For Heath, an Ohio State fan to the core, it was even more important; the Buckeyes kicked off at noon for their rivalry game with Michigan.
Despite my overwhelming edge in deer hunting experience, we were equally excited in anticipating what the morning might bring. Heath toted a brand-new Mossberg Patriot .243 rifle, while I went the sentimental route with my old Remington Model 760 pump-action, even though I knew it was highly unlikely I would shoulder it on this day.
Heath’s hunting time is limited as he bounces back between his Litchfield home and the Army’s Fort Drum military base in northern New York, so the game plan was to fill an antlerless tag if the opportunity arose.
And it nearly did. Just minutes after ascending our stand a pair of does fed their way in front of us, offering an easy shot for Heath. One problem: it was still 20 minutes or so ahead of legal shooting time, and they fed off into a nearby thicket, likely bedding down for most of the morning.
Still, it was a good encounter, one that undoubtedly got Heath’s heart racing. We settled in for the morning, our conversation in whispers, bouncing back and forth between bucks and the Buckeyes as we listened to a few shots in the distance.
In a perfect deer-hunting world, Heath’s wife Jenny would have been in another two-person stand a few miles away, hunting with Paula as she did last season when she downed a buck and a doe. But life happens, and a sick child kept her home on this opener, leaving Paula to go solo with her 7mm-08.
Still, Jenny participated in the hunt in some form, relaying text messages from Paula as Heath and I dealt with some sketchy cell service down in our little hollow.
By mid-morning, with a steady breeze pounding my left ear, it was time for some coffee. Heath offered up one of Jenny’s chocolate chip cookies the size of a Frisbee for some welcome calories.
A shot closer than the others put us on higher alert, and minutes later four does zipped across a field a lightning speed, the last busting through Heath’s pasture fence and necessitating some repairs later this winter.
Then, a text message, one that for some technological oddity didn’t arrive until an hour after Paula’s message.
“Buck down.”
It was about 10:30, and Heath and I had a decision to make. He could hunt solo here or head over to Paula’s woodlot, where he could get in on the drag to the truck and still might encounter a deer in the process. We exited the stand and headed over.
We admired Paula’s 8-point as she replayed the hunt, and she appreciated the help in hauling the buck up the hill. Heath got a taste of success afield, even though he wasn’t the hunter filling out the tag. And he made it home in time for the Ohio State-Michigan kickoff, although his day turned sour as the game played out.
That, however, changed the next morning when, at Jenny’s urging, Heath returned to his stand for a Sunday morning hunt. Unaware of those plans, Paula and I hunted together and got the surprise text message from Jenny that Heath had shot. A little while later a text included a picture of a smiling hunter with his first deer, a doe.
The 6-point buck I downed an hour later brought a measure of satisfaction, but not nearly as much as Heath’s second-day effort and success.
We planned to target a buck of his own on the remaining Saturdays of the season.
The Buckeyes won’t be playing those days.
