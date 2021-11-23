It only makes sense that Paula and I could double our odds of tagging a whitetail if we set up in different locations, and we do that on occasion as the season wears on. But we actually enjoy hunting together, especially when it’s time to observe the tradition of opening day on either side of the Pennsylvanian-New York line.
So there we were, nestled into a two-person stand in the Town of Chemung, as optimistic as we always seem to be on opening day.
This year, however, there was good reason for our confidence. Trail cam images showed several bucks cruising “our” ridge, and the Saturday morning weather dawned nearly ideal — cold enough, with little in the way of wind, at least early in the day.
Every opener is different, but they’re all special, even though I’d already spent plenty of time in a Pennsylvania tree stand, toting a new crossbow, a concession to age and a wonky shoulder. My Keystone State hunting wasn’t without some exciting moments, but I never did have a shot opportunity. Too, we spent several days running our two Labs on pheasants, a welcome change of pace and every bit as enjoyable as our whitetail pursuits, maybe even more so.
As is so often the case, our optimism waned as the morning advanced and the chill set in. The lack of action was surprising, but apparently we weren’t alone; shots off in the distance were few and far between.
By 10:30, our confidence had plummeted and most of our coffee was gone, as were a couple sandwiches. It always seems colder when you’re not seeing deer, and while we know from experience it can all change in a matter of seconds, we wondered whether it was going to on this day.
By late morning we debated how long we would stick it out, whether we should head home by noon if things hadn’t picked up, choosing to thaw out and live to fight another day.
Even Penn State-Rutgers sounded like a good option, especially when paired with a fire in the wood stove. Paula, thankfully, knows what hunting is about, knows there are days – even opening days – like this, and knows there’s plenty of hunting left to fill a tag or two.
We never second-guessed our decision to exit the stand and head back to the truck, especially as the wind picked up. We plotted our strategy for midweek, including a traditional Thanksgiving morning outing. Setting up in separate stands would likely be the plan.
And there’s always the Pennsylvania deer opener this Saturday, a day when Paula and I will be hunting apart, each mentoring hunters and introducing them to a tradition like no other. We’ll head afield with our usual optimism and anticipation, knowing that while the day may not involve a harvest, there’s always the possibility of some opening day magic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.