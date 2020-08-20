Each day it is looking more and more like the PIAA will go ahead with a fall sports season.
A couple more positive just took place as the General Assembly’s Athletic Oversight Committee met and it certainly sounded like everyone was behind fall sports.
On top of that, it sounds like the governor would not change his recommendation of no fall sports to a mandate if the PIAA does go ahead.
Throw in the fact that Ohio is going ahead with fall sports, and so is New Jersey. After some neighboring states aren’t having fall sports, Maryland has already called off fall sports, and while New York is currently delayed until later in September, they already have a plan if they want to start in January, getting one neighboring state with sports is a big plus. The one negative for Pennsylvania, both New Jersey and Ohio went ahead with the governor’s approval, something that Pennsylvania doesn’t have.
Right now, there is a very good possibility sports gets the greenlight during the PIAA meeting on Friday.
And, athletes could be back on the field, for the start of official practices on the 24th.
And, it is time for the PIAA to make a decision. One way or another, a choice must be made. No more back and forth between the PIAA and the governor. Make a choice and stick with it.
All of this is great for athletes, but there are certainly some questions about what will fall sports look like in 2020?
It’s very possible seasons could be league only. It’s also very possible that postseasons may not happen, and who knows how things will look for some sports, such as volleyball.
First, we have to talk about the big elephant in the room.
If the PIAA says fall sports are a go, will all the school districts go along with that?
Multiple times Bob Lombardi has mentioned help in getting immunity for Covid-related lawsuits for the PIAA and individual schools.
And, that is the big question.
How much liability are schools willing to take on?
You can make a kid sign a waiver, and many summer leagues have, but waivers aren’t perfect. If a school doesn’t follow all of their protocols, and someone gets sick, the waiver isn’t going to stop a lawsuit from coming.
We are a sue-happy society. And, with the Department of Health and Department of Education recommending no fall sports, if something went wrong, that liability would fall back on the PIAA and individual schools.
All of this could leave fall sports looking a lot like fall schools in general.
Each school could end up deciding for themselves what is best.
Each school would have to decide if they worry about any risk, and if so, if they are willing to take the risk.
In the end, it likely would mean fall sports without every team competing.
Already, Philadelphia public schools have decided not to have fall sports. Some individual school districts decided the same thing. And, it looks like there is a chance Pittsburgh public schools may be leaning toward no fall sports as well.
What this would mean for district, and fall championships, no one can be sure. It likely would all depend likely on how many schools decided to go ahead with sports.
One school could decide to hold fall sports, and others, just down the road, could choose to pass on fall sports.
One other big elephant in the room is indoor sports, like volleyball.
Currently it’s a 25-person maximum for any indoor event in Pennsylvania.
How would that work with volleyball?
The rosters, the coaches, the officials, that alone would add up to more than 25 people in most cases.
Is there a way to get some relaxation on that limit from the state?
It’s all questions that still have to be fully figured out in the coming days.
Right now, there is certainly some optimism.
It seems like the PIAA wants fall sports back. And, it’s clear many athletes and coaches, and parents, in the state want to see sports return.
For a while, it seemed like a game of kick the can between the governor and the PIAA.
No one seemed to want to make an actual decision.
Now it is time for the PIAA to make the hard call.
Don’t pass this down to the districts. Don’t say we will leave it up to the schools.
Come out, and say with confidence fall sports is a go. If they aren’t ready to do that, delay sports until January and start with three seasons then.
If this gets left to school districts, with no protection from the governor, the department of health, the department of education, or the PIAA, then there is almost no shot many schools will go forward.
If the PIAA says, we are full go, that’s the best hope to get more schools to have fall sports.
There is a lot that the PIAA must do on Friday.
They have to come out and say what they are going to do. And, if the decision is greenlighting fall sports, they have to have a plan in place, a plan that answers a lot of the questions that people will have.
They need a plan on how sports like volleyball can take place with the indoor gathering limits.
They need a plan on how schools can get some relief from liability concerns.
They need to ease concerns of schools considering fall sports, without in-person teaching every day.
They have to have everything read to go, because the last thing any athlete, or coach, wants is sports to start, and end a couple weeks later.
Right now there is a lot of optimism for fall sports.
Right now, people are seeing the PIAA trying to fight to get fall sports started on time.
Right now, is time for the PIAA to make one of biggest stands they have had to make as an organization.
Either sports are a go. Or they aren’t.
No more uncertainty.
Time for a decision.
The PIAA has made it clear they want to support the athletes, and they want fall sports.
Now it’s time for the PIAA to put all that talk to the test and present a plan that works best for the kids.
