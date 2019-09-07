The Nationally Ranked Syracuse Orange face a tough test this week as they hit the road to take on Maryland.
“ “We have a very interesting opponent this weekend,” Syracuse coach Dino Babers said. “Maryland is a team with a lot of good football players. Coach Locksley, ex-offensive coordinator from Alabama, does a nice job recruiting the DMV, an area that we also recruit. We have a lot of kids from that area and we have a lot of alumni from there and we need our alumni to come out. It’s going to be one of those games where the amount of fans for us in the stands will be a key contributing factor in whether we win or lose. It’s going to be a very close contest and we are definitely going to have our hands full.”
Next week the Orange have one of the marquee games of the year when they host Clemson in their home opener. While fans might be looking ahead, Babers knows his team is not.
“ Let me handle this this way,” Babers said. “The generation or the population that has the hardest time about not looking ahead is everyone else. We went out and played a football game yesterday and people got hit, people got hurt. Some people had success, some people didn’t, on both sides of the ball. Some people got better and some people got worse and we know how important it is to play it one at a time. We’re playing a Big 10 football team and last time I saw this football team on TV they had a different head coach, they had different coaches, and I thought they were about to beat Ohio State. That’s how good their personnel is and I don’t feel like they’ve lost that much personnel. They went and got a quarterback from Virginia Tech and a linebacker from Clemson and a linebacker from Ohio State and another wide receiver from Virginia Tech and another tight end from Buffalo. You know its portal transfer over there. They’ve reloaded with a lot of fantastic players on a team that already had a lot of players good enough to almost beat Ohio State last year. We have our hands full and we’re playing them at their place.”
In year four with Babers as coach people expected a high-flying offense. The surprise in week one was how dominant the defense played.
“ The biggest thing, I think, is that more people are comfortable with each other,” Babers said. “The bumps in the road really aren’t bumps in the road, you don’t feel them and really you’re able to adjust and adapt and handle different situations better. That’s why I just thought it would be the fourth year, but I am fired up about our defense. I tell people all the time it’s not about me, three out of the four years in college football I was a defensive player. I know about defense, I appreciate good defense. At three of my stops I was a special teams coordinator. I love special teams. I am constantly trying to get our players to play them so when they get to the NFL they’re going to have a better opportunity to make the National Football League because they have expertise in special teams, which is critical if you’re going to make that top level and get paid those salaries if you are not the top dog. So all those things are important, but that’s okay if someone’s going to tell me I was going to have a nice defense and a really nice special teams, and the thing that had to get better on was offense, I’ll play those cards.”
