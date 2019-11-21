Melina Ortiz wrapped up her stellar Waverly soccer career this season, and she headlines this year’s The Daily & Sunday Review All-Region girls’ soccer team.
Ortiz, who is headed to Division I Siena next year, is an all-state midfielder who can score from nearly anywhere on the field, and is equally adept defensively. She is this year’s All-Region Player of the Year.
Abby Sindoni of Athens stepped into the lead scorer role for the Wildcats this year, and led the team to their second-straight District 4 title, and she is the Offensive Player of the Year.
While Sindoni led the Athens offense, Haley Chambers anchored their dominant defense, and is the Defensive Player of the Year.
Waverly’s Lea VanAllen led the Wolverines in goals as a freshman and is the newcomer of the year.
Sullivan County’s Chloe Burke had 28 goals this year as a sophomore and is the breakout player of the year.
Wherever Teagan Willey of Towanda was on the field, offense, midfield or defense, teams had to be wary of her, and she is the region’s most dangerous player.
Towanda coach Joe Picco helped guide the Black Knights to the District 4 semifinals and helped them become one of the top teams in the NTL this year, and he is the coach of the year.
Gabby Picco of Waverly helped set up a lot of the goals by Ortiz and VanAllen this year, and she is the region’s best facilitator.
The first team includes Ortiz, Willey, Sindoni, Chambers, Burke and Picco along with Towanda’s Porschia Bennett and Waverly’s Cora Smith.
Emma Roe of Athens; Troy’s Emmi Ward, Nicole McClellan and Sophie Shedden are all on the first team, with Sullivan County’s Bethany Beinlich and Rozlyn Haney.
Towanda’s Erin Barrett and Kourtney Dunn; Hannah Walker of Athens; Jena Boyce of Wellsboro and Hailey Jayne of Wyalusing are all on the first team.
The second team has Lea VanAllen and Sadie VanAllen of Waverly and Kiersten Green of Williamson, Troy’s Emma Mack and Sullivan County’s Kassidy Beinlich.
Waverly’s Kennedy Westbrook; Wellsboro’s Lauren Singer; Gracie Snyder of NPM; Bailey Dakos and Hannah Blackman of Athens; Kayleigh Thoman of NEB; Hannah Chandler and Mirra Neilson of Towanda; Williamson’s Claire Miller; Sayre’s Abby Moliski and Troy’s Morgan Graybill make up the second team.
Ellie Springman of Sullivan County; Waverly’s Tessa Petlock and Kaitlyn Clark; Troy’s Autumn Dixon, Sadie Shedden and Camille McRoberts; Towanda’s Emily Dunn; Sailor George; Olivia Sparbanie and Wyalusing’s Pearl O’Connor and Olivia Spencer are on the third team.
Athens’ Sam Markle; Zoie McDermott of NPM; Maisie Neuber of NEB; Lily Abadi of Wellsboro and Charly Slusser of Williamson are on third team.
The rookie team includes Lea VanAllen; Westbrook; Layla Botts and Alexi Capone of Wyalusing and Athens’ Ally Thoman and Taegan Williams.
Mackenzie Kieser and Jaclyn Nelson of NPM are on the rookie team with NEB’s Kayleigh Thoman, Keirra Thoman, Holly Towner and Alena Beebe. Troy’s McRoberts; Bella Hurley of Towanda; Waverly’s Alyvia Daddona and Jordyn Abernathy of Wellsboro are all on the rookie team.
