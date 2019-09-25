WYALUSING — Lylah Oswald got her 500th career kill as the Wyalusing volleyball team rallied to beat CV in five.
CV won the first game 25-22, before Wyalusing won 25-14, 25-23 to go up 2-1. CV tied things with a 25-19 win, but Wyalusing won the fifth, 16-14.
Oswald had 15 kills and eight digs and Daphne Fassett had 15 points.
Morgan Rockwell had eight digs and Imogen Herbert had 13 assists. Haley McGroarty had 11 assists and 10 points and Sage Superko had 10 points.
CV got 12 kills and 16 digs from Rylie Walker and Makayla Vargeson had 11 kills, 24 digs and 20 points. Courtney Grimm had 10 points and three kills and Jess Hummel had four kills and six points.
Wyalusing won the JV match 25-20, 25-9. London Edwards had 11 points and Jenelle Johns had nine for Wyalusing.
Towanda 3, Athens 2
18-25, 25-14, 25-14, 15-25, 15-7
Madigan Allen had 14 kills, 18 digs,12 points and one assist for Towanda and Paige Manchester had 13 kills, 10 digs, seven blocks and six points.
DaLanie Pepper had 25 assists, 13 points and 13 digs, with three kills, and Blaze Wood had three kills, three points, five digs and an assist.
Shelby Johnson had seven points, three kills, 10 digs and three blocks and Zoe Czajkowski had 18 digs, three points and an assist.
Amanda Horton had two points, three kills and six digs and Whitney Maloney had three digs and one assist and Gracie Schoonover had one block.
Haley Barry had 16 points, 13 digs and three kills, with five aces, and Leah Liechty had five kills and a block.
Cassidy Stackpole had six points, two aces, six kills and eight digs and Kayleigh Miller had eight points, two aces, 29 assists and seven digs.
Taylor Walker had four digs and three kills, with three points, and Gracie Witherow had six digs.
Jenny Ryan had three points, three digs and Kylie Jayne had three digs and seven kills, with six points and two aces. Taylor Field had 22 digs, six points, a kill and three aces.
“Tough loss, Towanda played very well,” Athens coach Heather Hanson said. “Haley Barry fought hard tonight with digs and serves. Kayleigh Miller gave our hitters a ton of opportunities. Played to not make mistakes and to not lose, which caused us to make mistakes and lose. Learn from this loss. No team is going to give us a win. We have to be aggressive, loud and fight the whole match. I have a feeling this made everyone very hungry for a win.”
Towanda won the JV match 12-25, 25-20, 15-11.
Aliyah Nimmo had five points, eight kills and an assist and Aziza Ismailova had five points and seven assists.
Maddie Maynard had five points, Brea Overpeck had four points and a kill, Schoonover had a point and four kills, Destiny Brennan had four points and Winter Saxer had two points.
Sayre 3, Williamson 2
25-17, 18-25, 26-24, 28-30, 15-11
Julia Boyle had three digs, eight kills and 18 points for Sayre and Ellie Boyle had 10 assists.
Gabby Randall had 10 kills and Lexi Post had nine digs and 12 points. Alison Post had 13 assists and Erika Wells had five kills.
Williamson won the JV match 16-25, 25-7, 15-12.
Troy 3, NEB 0
25-17, 25-18, 25-20
Annie Rosanelli had four points, four kills and seven digs, Vanessa Thomas had 12 points, nine kills, 19 assists and 11 digs and Allison Beers had four points, four kills and six digs.
Morgan Millard had five points, five kills and four kills and Savannah Sakosky had five points, three kills and 30 digs.
Mallori Morse had 14 points, 18 assists, four kills and nine digs and Dalainey Braund had two kills and a block.
Shyanna Yaggie, Allee Dutrow, Sierra Yaggie and Olivia Demas combined for 12 digs and Macy Vroman and Dutrow combined for three kills.
Chloe Baker had two points, three kills and 10 digs, with a block, for NEB and McKenna Hurley had six digs, seven points, an ace and five kills.
Kylie Lewis had two digs and a point, with a kill, while Lauryn Schultz had five digs, a kill, six points and an ace.
Jordan Shumway had a kill and a dig and Emily Susanj had eight kills, seven points, two aces and eight digs.
Julianna Susanj had 10 digs, two kills and three points and Kiara Thetga had six digs, while Madison Weaver had five digs.
NEB won the JV match 25-20, 25-14.
Tyra Williams had six points, a kill and three digs for Troy and Meredith Cole had five points, five kills and 10 digs.
Madison Vargas had three points, a kill and six assists and Tailynn Stahle had three points and three assists.
Kaitlyn Ensminger and Lydia Lewis had one point each and Savannah Spencer and Jalayna Young combined for three kills.
Cameron County 3, Galeton 2
16-25, 25-20, 25-18, 23-25, 15-8
Cara Parsell led Galeton with 14 digs, two aces and a kill and Lauren Sauley had seven digs and an ace.
Kate Kulish had seven digs, an ace, a kill and 10 assists and Taylor Novinger had an assist.
Makenna Shuemaker had five digs, two aces, a kill and seven assists and Mikayla Schott had four digs and two kills.
Alexis Johnson had two digs, nine aces, eight kills and three blocks and Alli Macensky had 10 kills and a block, while Maddie Sauley had three digs, three kills and an ace.
