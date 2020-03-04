Look at the list of wrestling state qualifiers from District 4.
Most are all names you aren’t surprised to see there.
Many have been to states before. You throw in some talented newcomers, and the wrestlers who finally crack through, after coming oh so close in the past.
It’s rare for wrestlers to come out of nowhere to make states.
It’s even rarer when two wrestlers from the same school do just that.
But, that’s just what Alex West and Keegan Braund have done.
To see them going to states, many might think they came out of nowhere.
And, in a way they did.
One year ago West went 20-17 on the year. He didn’t place at districts. He was 26-21 in his first two years with Athens, never placing at districts either season.
A season ago Keegan Braund went 24-15 for the Wildcats. He didn’t place at districts last season. He was 39-43 his first three years at Athens, never placing at districts.
The two are living proof of working hard and improving year after year.
West was 6-4 his first year. He was 20-17 last year, this season he is 33-10 on the year.
Braund started his career going 3-10 as a freshman. He was 12-18 as a sophomore, sitting with a 15-28 record two years into his career. Then, a year ago he improved to 24-15, and this year he is 30-14 on the year.
“We are always telling these kids, you can do anything you want in life and wrestling is a microcosm of that,” Athens coach Shawn Bradley said. “If you work you can get there. These kids, they’re late bloomers, and that’s what we’re having now. But, you still have that opportunity, you can still make those gains and get to where you want to be.”
For West, the goal coming into the year was to be where he is right now, headed to states.
He knew it might not seem realistic at the time, but he worked to give himself this chance.
“I worked all summer toward it,” West said. “I was really hoping for it. At the beginning of the season, it kind of seemed a little far fetched. But, as the season started winding down, I found myself here.”
West and Braund each found themselves in this spot, because of the work they were willing to put in.
“I’m really happy for both of them,” Bradley said. “They didn’t start wrestling until the eighth grade. They’re late starters as far as wrestling goes. They’ve overcome a lot of obstacles, overcome a lot of odds to get to where they are now.”
When the year started both Braund and West themselves thought making it to states might seem like a far off dream.
But, as the year got going, both wrestlers improved match after match, and they slowly started to believe that anything was possible this year.
“I think after the Bedford Tournament and I competed well there, and my coaches just kept putting me through it and I kept working and they kept building my confidence until I thought this was possible,” West said.
That’s when Bradley saw something different in the senior.
“Since the middle of the season, he’s been really consistent,” Bradley said. “In years past I’ve been hard on him for that, but since the Bedford Tournament he’s really been consistent. And, he’s beaten some really good kids this postseason. Derek Atherton-Ely (of Canton), Alex has beaten him three times with Derek coming off 195 (pounds) and Alex coming off 170.”
For Braund, it was around the same time that he really started to believe, but when he got to sectionals that’s when the senior really started to realize what he could do.
“Midway through the season, and then I took second place at sectionals and coach was saying keep doing this, you can make it, and I made it,” Braund said.
Braund had to get to states the hard way, after finishing fifth at districts.
“We tell our kids, survive and advance,and he’s done that,” Bradley said. “We knew he was going to have to beat that kid from Milton and Keegan wrestled a great match. Keegan is peaking at the right time and wrestling well. Hopefully we can get him another medal.”
When the season started, lists looking at the top wrestlers in the district likely didn’t include West or Braund. Heck, when the season started they likely weren’t on lists of the best wrestlers in the NTL. They weren’t even likely the first wrestlers that people thought of when they looked at the Athens lineup.
But, the two knew what they did during the offseason.
They knew the work they put in.
They knew in their mind that they had a goal to get to states, and they were willing to work toward it.
“Keep on grinding,” Braund said. “Work as hard, whenever you can. Have a goal and go for it.”
One of the things that helped them get to this point was the work they did in the offseason.
“Alex wrestled 30-35 matches this summer,” Bradley said. “Keegan 20-25 and Gavin (Bradley) wrestled 70. You’re getting a whole entire season in during the off-season. When you make mistakes you’re learning and moving on and ready for the regular season.”
Those extra matches have meant a lot for two wrestlers that got a bit later start in the sport. While they weren’t wrestling as little kids, there are pros and cons to that.
“It’s good and it’s bad,” Bradley said. “Basically, you don’t have the experience, but you don’t have the bad habits starting in eighth grade. If you have decent coaching in eighth grade it’s not a bad thing because some kids do get burned out because it’s a hard sport. These guys, they gravitated to it. They both work the entire year. They list all throughout the offseason and wrestle in the offseason.”
Both West and Braund had goals.
They wanted to be in Hershey this weekend.
They wanted to wrestle the best in the state of Pennsylvania.
As West said, when the year began the goal might have seemed a little far fetched.
It might not have been something many people believed would happen.
But, here they are.
The truth is, West and Braund didn’t come out of nowhere at all.
They worked to improve year after year.
They went from below .500 wrestlers, to state qualifiers.
The PIAA Wrestling Championships kick off on Thursday and Braund and West will be right on the mats.
The two wrestlers who entered this year a combined 65-64 in their careers, will be right there with returning state medalists, and state champions.
They are proof, set a goal, work hard, anything can happen.
