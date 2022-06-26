Game News artist, writer Sopchick dies
YORK, Pa. — Bob Sopchick, whose illustrations and writings enlivened the pages of Pennsylvania Game News for many years, died last month at the age of 70.
Sopchick was generally regarded as one of Pennsylvania’s most gifted artists and writers and is best known for his work in Pennsylvania Game News as both a cover artist, illustrator and writer, with his popular and award-winning “Penn’s Wood Sketchbook,” “Penn’s Woods Passages” and most recently, “The Woodlander.” He was a regular columnist and also contributed to the Game Commission Working Together for Wildlife, Waterfowl Management Stamps and collector series of fine-art prints.
He was also recruited by Johnny Morris, founder of Bass Pro Shops, to paint miles of immense murals and serve as a major designer for the Wonders of Wildlife National Museum and Aquarium, and later, the NRA National Museum of Sporting Arms in Springfield, Mo.
Sopchick recently earned four awards for his work in the Pennsylvania Outdoor Writers Association’s annual Excellence in Craft competition, the awards announced at the group’s annual conference in Mansfield, Pa., just days before his death.
Survivors include his wife Teresa, a son and daughter.
An open house in honor of Sopchick was scheduled for Sunday, June 26, from 2-5 p.m. at the Ned Smith Center in Millersburg, Pa.
Pa. detects 253 more CWD cases
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania has detected 253 cases of Chronic Wasting Disease in its deer herd since July 1 of 2021, Game Commission officials announced.
More than 11,000 CWD samples have been collected during that time from across five Disease Management Areas (DMAs), primarily in the southern part of the state.
More than 2,900 samples were collected from processors as part of the Game Commission’s statewide surveillance efforts.
Most of the deer that tested positive for CWD in the 2021-22 hunting season came from DMA 2, located in southcentral Pennsylvania. Specifically, they have been concentrated within DMA 2 in the Established Area that covers portions of Bedford, Blair, Franklin, Fulton, and Huntingdon counties. DMA 2, where CWD is considered to be established within the deer population, has produced nearly 90% of Pennsylvania’s CWD-positives since the disease first was detected here in 2012.
More information about CWD in Pennsylvania, including access to the CWD Surveillance Dashboard and the CWD Response Plan, is available online at www.pgc.pa.gov/cwd.
Pa. venison donation tops 187,000 pounds
GREENVILLE, Pa. —Pennsylvania deer hunters donated 187,426 pounds of venison in support of Hunters Sharing the Harvest (HSH) during the 2021-22 deer seasons with 4,691 deer donated statewide.
The recent season numbers are on par with the 2020-21 season, when 190,302 pounds were donated from 4,896 deer for a record year, officials said. “This is significant considering the statewide deer harvest decreased approximately 13% according to the Pennsylvania Game Commission,” HSH officials said in a news release.
“These continued outstanding season donation numbers tell us that Pennsylvania hunters are becoming more aware of our mission and are taking advantage of the opportunity to donate deer in excess of what their families can consume,” said Randy Ferguson, executive director of Hunters Sharing the Harvest. “Our committed network of participating processors, area coordinators, food banks, funding partners and individual donors have created a model that is making a real difference in the lives of the food insecure in Pennsylvania.”Based on the American Heart Association’s recommended serving size of three ounces of lean red meat, the 187,426 pounds of venison donated during the 2021-22 season will provide about one million servings to the food insecure in Pennsylvania this year.
The HSH program is a coordinated effort of nearly 100 participating deer processors who accept donated deer from hunters and process the deer into one-, two- and five-pound packages of ground venison for distribution to regional food banks and food pantries.
In its 31 years of operation, HSH has delivered over two million pounds of hunter-donated venison, providing over 10 million servings to the food insecure across the Commonwealth.
More sharks cruising N.Y. coastline
MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — A number of factors, including warming ocean temperatures, are contributing to an expected proliferation of sharks along the New York coastline this summer.
In response, the state has expanded a drone program designed to keep track of them. The Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation bought two more drones over the winter and trained eight more people to operate them, and by July 4th will have bought three additional drones and trained 10 more operators, Newsday reported.
Scientists say sharks are swimming north to cooler waters earlier than usual. A resurgence of the bunker fish population also is luring them to area waters.
“People will not want to hear this, but I often see sharks either right in the waves or just beyond the waves,” conservation biologist and Shark Week host Craig O’Connell said in an email. “These animals are utilizing areas that have optimal temperatures, ample prey availability, and many other things.”
Although shark attacks on people are rare, some species such as bull sharks and tiger sharks are known to swim in shallow waters. Last summer, several bull sharks were spotted along the south shore of Long Island.
New visitors to the area this summer could include tropical hammerheads, although they typically focus on stingrays and other bottom-dwellers, Chris Paparo, Stony Brook University Marine Sciences Center manager, told Newsday.
“They are not going to come charging up the beach and attack a swimmer because they think it’s going to be a meal,” he said.
Experts advise swimmers not to swim alone, in cloudy water or at dawn or dusk, and not to swim near seals or schools of bait fish.
Sweet maple season this year
WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — The nation had a sweet maple season this year, producing more than 5 million gallons of maple syrup, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Vermont – the country’s top maple producer – yielded a record 2.5 million gallons, an increase of 800,000 gallons from 2021.
“This year’s record level of maple production is good news for our sugar makers and our economy,” Vermont Gov. Phil Scott said.
The other top producing states were New York with 845,000 gallons, followed by Maine with 672,000 gallons, the USDA said.
Last year the retail price of syrup varied among the maple-producing states, from $65.50 per gallon in New Hampshire to $41.30 per gallon in Pennsylvania, according to the USDA.
Vermont’s record production was helped by the addition of more taps and a longer season.
All told, Vermont producers installed 150,000 more taps in maple trees this year for a total of 6.6 million taps. The average season in the state was 40 days compared to 28 days last year.
