Outdoor Briefs

Outdoor writers’ auction Feb. 12 on final day of Harrisburg show
HARRISBURG, Pa. — For the 40th year, the Pennsylvania Outdoor Writers Association will hold its Sportsman’s Auction on the final day of the Great American Outdoor Show.
The popular auction, which supports the organization’s Kermit Henning Youth Education Grant Program, will take place from 1-3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12, in the Erie Room of the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex.
To date, POWA has raised and distributed over $450,000 to fund youth educational opportunities. Auction items typically include guided fishing trips, firearms, hunting and fishing gear, and artwork.
Auction items and other information about POWA can be found at the group’s booth – No. 4618 – in the show’s Hunting Outfitter Hall.
The show runs from Feb. 4-12.
Big billy a new archery record
RENO, Nev. — A Rocky Mountain goat taken by a bowhunter in British Columbia last year has been certified by the Boone & Crockett Club as a new world record.
Justin Kallusky was hunting in northwestern BC when he encountered the animal, which had horns of over 12 inches each and scored 60 4/8 inches, topping the previous world standard by three inches.
Kallusky was on a do-it-yourself hunt when he located the big billy bedded under a rock outcropping on a sunny day. He waited four hours before the goat presented a shot opportunity.
“I’m not a trophy hunter by any stretch of the imagination,” said Kallusky. “I’m out there for the experience.”
The previous world record Rocky Mountain goat was also taken near the Stikine River in 2011 by Troy M. Sheldon.
Two killed in polar bear attack
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A polar bear chased several residents around a tiny, isolated Alaska Native whaling village, killing a mother and her 1-year-old son in an extremely rare attack before another community member shot and killed the bear, authorities said.
The fatal mauling happened near the school in Wales, an isolated Bering Strait coastal community located on the westernmost tip of the North American mainland – about 50 miles from Russia – that is no stranger to coexisting with polar bears.
Summer Myomick of Saint Michael and her son, Clyde Ongtowasruk, were killed in the attack, Alaska State Troopers said in a statement.
“It’s very, very sad for Saint Michael right now, and Wales,” said Virginia Washington, the Saint Michael city administrator. She said Myomick split time between the two communities.
“She was a very sweet lady, she was very responsible,” Washington said.
The bear was shot and killed by a local resident as it attacked the pair, troopers said.
Fatal polar bear attacks have been rare in Alaska’s recent history. In 1990, a polar bear killed a man farther north of Wales in the village of Point Lay. Biologists later said the animal showed signs of starvation, the Anchorage Daily News reported.
Alaska scientists at the U.S. Geological Survey in 2019 found changes in sea ice habitat had coincided with evidence that polar bears’ use of land was increasing and that the chances of a polar bear encounter had increased.
