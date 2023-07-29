Bill would waive antler restriction requirement for senior hunters
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Legislation that would eliminate Pennsylvania’s antler restrictions for senior hunters – 65 and older – may be headed for a vote.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please enter your phone number with area code without () , - , or spaces.
example: 5555555555
If Your Not Already a Subscriber Please Click Here
This is the temporary subscription pass for users returning from the Vision Data subscription process. Your subscription will be updated within 24 hours, after your information is verified. Please click the button below to get your pass.
Partly cloudy this morning with thunderstorms becoming likely this afternoon. High 84F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Rain showers this evening with clearing overnight. Low 58F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: July 29, 2023 @ 9:37 am
Bill would waive antler restriction requirement for senior hunters
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Legislation that would eliminate Pennsylvania’s antler restrictions for senior hunters – 65 and older – may be headed for a vote.
House Bill 493, introduced by Berks County Republican state Rep. David Maloney, was advanced out of the House Game and Fisheries Committee by a 20-1 vote. It now faces a vote by the full House.
If approved, senior hunters would be exempt from the antlerless restriction regulation for deer hunters – three points on one side in most of the state, and a “three up” regulation in some southwestern units.
Currently, junior hunters, mentored youth, disabled hunters with a permit to use a vehicle, and active duty military hunters are exempt from antler restriction regulations.
Pennsylvania’s Game Commission enacted antler restrictions in 2002. Maloney says waiving the requirement for senior hunters would increase opportunities for hunters nearing the end of their time in the field.
‘The older you get, you never know if this season will be the last one you hunt,” he said. “It’s a lost opportunity for seniors to make them abide by antler restrictions.”
He added that the move could also reduce the number of mistake kills that don’t meet the antler restriction requirement.
Alewife die-off on Seneca Lake attributed to parasite, bacteria
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. — A large fish kill impacting alewives on Seneca Lake in June has been attributed to a common parasite and bacteria, DEC officials said following an investigation.
The widespread die-off of the forage fish prompted DEC officials to collect samples of the alewives, which were analyzed by Cornell University’s College of Veterinary Medicine and determined to be caused by Chilodonella and Aeromonas hydrophila.
Chilodonella is a common parasite found in most waters. Aeromonas hydrophila is a bacteria that causes a disease in fish called Motile Aeromonas Septicemia. Neither the parasite nor the bacteria have human health impacts.
A similar die-off of alewives attributed to Chilodonella occurred in Seneca Lake in 2017. No appreciable impact to the alewife population was noted in the most recent incident. DEC is continuing to monitor the fishery.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.