Lake Erie angler lands state record yellow perch
Harrisburg, Pa. — A new state record yellow perch was caught by an angler fishing on Lake Erie last month, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission announced.
Kirk Rudzinski, of Erie, was fishing with friend Sam Troup on April 9 out of the East Avenue Boat Launch when he boated the big fish.
Rudzinski using live emerald shiners as bait on a casting rod fitted with 10-pound test braided line with an 8-pound monofilament leader and a pair of size 4 hooks.
“We had been catching them pretty good throughout the afternoon, but then the school of fish moved and so did we,” said Rudzinski. “We pulled anchor and moved about a hundred yards east where there were some other boats and we started to mark fish again. We noticed there was a really strong current on the bottom of the lake that day, so we had to cast into the current.”
Rudzinski caught the record at 7:21 p.m.
“When I felt the pull, I thought for sure that I had a double,” recalled Rudzinski. “My drag was set pretty loose and as I was reeling, the fish was taking some line. As it got closer the boat, I realized that it was a single fish and I told Sam he’d better grab the net.”
He immediately knew the fish may flirt with the state record.
“I’ve been fishing on Lake Erie for 45 years and I just love fishing for yellow perch, so I’ve seen a lot of them. Then I saw a few eggs start to drop out of the fish, and I worried that if it was a potential state record, it was going to be losing weight quickly.”
Rudzinski and Troup later headed to East End Angler, a bait and tackle shop owned by Rudzinski, which has a certified scale. It weighed in at 2.98 pounds, and in accordance with the commission’s rules for state record fish application, the weight was rounded up to the nearest ounce, making it an official three pounds even, topping the previous record by two ounces.
The previous state record yellow perch was caught in Lake Erie’s Presque Isle Bay in 2016.
Birders back in Central Park
New York (AP) — This spring, longtime Central Park birder and naturalist Gabriel Willow is feeling a little less nervous than he did a year ago.
Standing on the park’s Bow Bridge with binoculars, Willow recalls the early days of the pandemic when the virus was at its worst in New York City. “There were so many unknowns about transmission,” Willow says. “Last spring, I didn’t go out that much.”
Now that people are being vaccinated and are more aware of safety protocols, “we’re going to see even more people outside birding this spring,” he predicts, including him. “I think people are really eager to get out.”
The pandemic, which shut so many people inside their homes, has led to an increased appreciation of nature in general, and of outdoor activities like hiking, gardening and birding.
“Normally, in spring migration, the park is really crowded with regular birders,” said longtime birder MaryJane Boland, walking the section of the park known as The Ramble. It’s “even more crowded this year because of the new ones.”
Boland talks with a lot of the new bird-watchers to gauge their long-term interest. “I’d like them, once they can do anything, to still want to watch birds and protect birds,” she says.
Friends Danny Katz and Jody Prusan started coming to Central Park to feel the “rejuvenating” and “inspiring” effects of bird-watching more recently.
Sometimes, Katz says, there have been moments of excitement, like when “a flurry of owls” showed up, and people stood a little too close. “But on the whole, I think it’s neat to have a shared human experience, especially in this time when so much of what we’re going through is isolating.”
For those new to the hobby, Willow suggests using smartphone apps to make bird-watching more enjoyable.
One he likes is eBird, an app and website created by the Cornell Lab of Ornithology and the National Audubon Society.
It includes a database in which anybody “can be a community scientist and add their sightings,” he says.
Another avid birder, David Barrett, says you don’t need fancy equipment to take part in the hobby. A good pair of binoculars is important, he says, “and you don’t have to buy expensive ones.”
Barrett, who runs the Manhattan Bird Alert on Twitter @BirdCentralPark, also recommends getting a smartphone adapter for your binoculars, so the images you’re viewing through them come up on your phone, and you can grab pictures.
Outside Yellowstone, residents learn to live with grizzlies
Billings, Mont. (AP) — Grizzly bears are part of life in the gateway communities bordering Yellowstone National Park, and backcountry snowmobile guide Charles “Carl” Mock knew well the risks that come with working, hiking and fishing among the fear-inspiring carnivores, his friends said.
Mock was killed after being mauled by a 400-plus pound male grizzly while fishing alone at a favorite spot on Montana’s Madison River, where it spills out of the park and into forested land that bears wander in search of food.
The bear had a dead moose stashed nearby and wildlife officials say it likely attacked Mock to defend the carcass.
The grizzly was shot and killed after charging at a group of seven game wardens and bear specialists who returned the next day.
Bear spray residue found on Mock’s clothing suggested he tried to ward off last week’s attack using a canister of the Mace-like deterrent, considered an essential item in the backcountry. He usually carried a pistol, too, but wasn’t on the day he was killed just a few miles north of the small town of West Yellowstone where he lived, according to two friends.
While some outsiders questioned the inherent perils of such a lifestyle in the wake of Mock’s death, those who knew him said he accepted the risk as trade-off for time spent in a wilderness teeming with elk, deer, wolves and other wildlife.
“People don’t understand that for us who live here, that’s what we do every day,” said Scott Riley, who said he fished, hunted, hiked and kayaked numerous times with Mock over the past decade. “When you send your kid out on a bike on a trail, you send him with bear spray.”
West Yellowstone has just over 900 full time residents but gets throngs of summer tourists as one of the main entrances into the park. Spring and fall are the quiet seasons when work eases up and locals including Riley head outdoors.
Riley, who manages a snowmobile dealership in the area, said a bear was in town two nights after his friend was mauled. “It’s not like we’re just running around in the forest tempting them. They are everywhere,” he said.
Mock, 40, managed to call 911 following the mauling and was found by rescuers propped against a tree with the cannister of bear spray in one hand, his father, Chuck Mock, told the Billing Gazette. His other hand had been “chomped off” as he tried to protect himself.
One of the animal’s teeth punctured his skull and Mock died two days later in an Idaho hospital after undergoing extensive surgery.
The Yellowstone region spanning portions of Montana, Idaho and Wyoming has more than 700 bears. Fatal attacks on humans are rare but have increased in recent decades as the grizzly population grew and more people moved into rural areas near bear habitat.
Since 2010, grizzlies in the Yellowstone region killed eight people including Mock. The last fatality around West Yellowstone that town Mayor Jerry Johnson could recall happened in 1983, when a 600-pound bear dragged a Wisconsin man from his tent and killed at the Rainbow Point campground north of town.
Grizzlies are protected under federal law outside Alaska. Members of the region’s congressional delegation have introduced legislation to lift protections and allow grizzly hunting.
