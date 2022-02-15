DEC names new fish/wildlife chief
ALBANY, N.Y. — Dr. Jacqueline Lendrum has been appointed director of the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s Division of Fish and Wildlife, officials announced last month.
Lendrum is a natural resource protection expert with 15 years at DEC, beginning her career as a research scientist in DEC’s Division of Water before rising to director of the Bureau of Water Assessment and Management.
DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said Lendrum “understands effective resource management, land and habitat conservation, and the critical role of hunting, trapping, and fishing in our economy and quality of life. I look forward to working with her in this new capacity and continuing DEC’s progress protecting and improving the health of New York’s fish and wildlife populations.”
Lendrum has a Bachelor of Science in Biology and Psychology from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and holds a Ph.D. in Environmental Health Science from the University of Albany’s School of Public Health.
Maine moose permit lottery begins
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine wildlife managers will soon start accepting applications for the 2022 moose hunt, which will follow a year in which hunters had lower-than-usual success.
Tens of thousands of hunters typically apply for a spot in the state moose permit lottery. The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife said it will start accepting applications in February. The lottery typically happens in June and then the hunt is in the fall.
The wildlife department said 68% of hunters killed a moose during the 2021 hunt. It was the third-lowest success rate in the four-decade history of the modern hunt, the Bangor Daily News reported.
The 2022 lottery draw for the coveted moose permits will be held June 12 in Jackman.
