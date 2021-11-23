Record Pa. walleye tops 18 pounds
CONNELLSVILLE, Pa. — When Richard Nicholson caught a 34-inch walleye last month while fishing the Youghiogheny River, he was thinking what every walleye angler would think – filets.
His son, however, convinced him to have the big fish weighed, so on Oct. 29 — a day later — he took the fish to a grocery store to put it on the scales.
It turned out to be a new state record at 18 pounds, 1 ounce, topping the 41-year-old mark of 17 pounds, 9 ounces, that fish caught in the Allegheny Reservoir in Warren County by Mike Holly of Bradford in 1980.
It had already been a good day of fishing before Nicholson’s record catch; he landed a solid sauger and then a 9-pound, 27-inch walleye. He caught the record walleye at about 6:45 p.m. while using a live creek chub as bait. It took him 25 minutes to land it as he played the fish on 6-pound test line.
Remington plans to depart N.Y.
ATLANTA (AP) — Gun maker Remington Firearms will move its headquarters from Ilion, New York, to Georgia, with plans to open a factory and research operation there.
The company announced earlier this month it would invest $100 million in the operation in LaGrange, Georgia, southwest of Atlanta, hiring 856 people over five years.
It was not immediately clear what effect the transfer would have on Remington’s operations in New York and Tennessee. The company owns the parts of the former Remington Outdoor Co. which make rifles, shotguns and some handguns after the former parent auctioned its assets in pieces last year during a bankruptcy proceeding in Alabama.
Investors doing business as the Roundhill Group purchased the Remington-branded gun-making business, including operations in Ilion, New York, and Lenoir City, Tennessee for $13 million.
Remington, the country’s oldest gun maker, began making flintlock rifles in 1816. It swelled into a firearms conglomerate, but faced slumping sales, complaints about quality, and legal pressure over the Sandy Hook school massacre. The current company no longer makes the Bushmaster AR-15 rifles used to kill 20 first-graders and six educators in the Sandy Hook shooting in Connecticut in 2012.
“We are very excited to come to Georgia, a state that not only welcomes business but enthusiastically supports and welcomes companies in the firearms industry,” Remington CEO Ken D’Arcy said in a statement.
62 moose harvested in Vermont
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Vermont moose hunters had a 62 percent success rate this year during a season state Fish and Wildlife Department officials are calling a success.
The department issued 100 moose hunting permits this year, with 62 moose harvested during the Oct. 1-7 archery season and the Oct. 17-22 rifle offering.
With high moose numbers in northeastern Vermont contributing to the abundance and negative impact of winter ticks, the department was looking to reduce moose numbers.
“Moose density in Vermont’s northeastern Wildlife Management Unit — WMU E — is above one moose per square mile,” said Nick Fortin, the department’s moose biologist. “This high density of moose contributes to winter tick numbers that can negatively impact moose health and survival. A goal of this year’s hunt was to improve the overall health of WMU E’s moose population by reducing its density.”
Of the 100 permits available, 94 were issued by lottery, for which over 5,700 hunters applied. The department reserves the first five lottery permits for Vermont military veterans. Three non-lottery permits are reserved for youth with life-threatening illnesses, and three more are auctioned as a fundraiser for conservation.
