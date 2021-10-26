Teen dies in fishing accident
Niagara Falls, N.Y. — A 15-year-old boy died after falling into a volatile stretch of the Niagara River while fishing with his father.
Kameron Stenzel, a sophomore at Niagara-Wheatfield High School, was fishing along Whirlpool State Park’s Lower Gorge Trail when the incident occurred Oct. 16. He was trying out a new fishing rod he had received for his birthday.
Stenzel and his father had fished the same stretch of river many times before, his mother said.
His body was recovered three days later following an extensive search
The boy was a member of his school’s junior varsity football team but was sideline by a concussion.
Motorcyclist dies in deer collision
Wellsville, N.Y. — A Wellsville man died when he struck a deer while riding his motorcycle on State Route 417, state police reported.
Eric Trimble, 60, was westbound on Oct. 20 when he encountered the deer while riding a 2012 Harley Davidson when he struck a deer in the roadway.
Trimble was transported by Wellsville Ambulance to Jones Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
CWD case found in Jefferson County
Harrisburg, Pa. — A CWD-positive deer recently detected in western Pennsylvania’s Jefferson County has led to new regulations to reduce the spread of the disease.
Pennsylvania Game Commission officials announced the expansion of Disease Management Area 3 (DMA 3) and the creation of a new DMA (DMA 6).
The CWD-positive male whitetail was collected as part of ongoing CWD surveillance efforts.
CWD affects deer, elk, and other members of the deer family. The disease is fatal to any deer or elk infected with it, and CWD has no treatment or cure.
This new CWD detection is within two miles of Pennsylvania’s elk management area. The short distance to the elk management area required creating DMA 6 within the elk management aream. DMA 6 will prevent high-risk parts from the entirety of DMA 3 being moved into the elk management area, officials said.
