Deadly bird flu detected in Pa.
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A deadly bird flu discovered in North America last year has now been seen in Pennsylvania, Game Commission officials said.
The highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) virus was found in a dead bald eagle in Chester County. Additional diagnostic tests are pending on five hooded mergansers recovered from Kahle Lake on the border of Clarion and Venango counties, according to the commission.
Four of those birds were found dead and the fifth was showing signs of the disease and was euthanized.
HPAI can lead to sickness or death in wild turkeys and grouse, raptors such as hawks and eagles, as well as crows, ravens, ducks and geese.
As of March 2022, the HPAI outbreak has been detected in over 20 states and has impacted domestic or wild birds across the eastern and midwestern United States.
Pennsylvanians can report any sick or dead wild birds, particularly the above-mentioned species, to the Game Commission at (610) 926-3136 or via email at pgc-wildlifehealth@pa.gov.
Deadly grizzly attack outside Yellowstone
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A hiker in Montana who went missing last month was killed in a suspected encounter with a grizzly bear north of Yellowstone National Park, authorities said.
The victim was identified as Craig Clouatre of Livingston, the Livingston Enterprise reported. No details were provided on where he was found.
Search teams on the ground and in helicopters had been looking for Clouatre after he went hiking with a friend, possibly to hunt for shed antlers, and was reported overdue. The search concentrated on the Six Mile Creek area of the Absaroka Mountains, located about 30 miles south of Livingston, Montana.
The mountains in the area rise steeply above the Yellowstone River as it passes through the Paradise Valley. Dense forests at higher elevations are home to bears and other wildlife, although dangerous encounters with people are relatively rare.
Clouatre frequented those mountains and others around the park, hiking in summer and ice climbing in winter when he wasn’t home with his wife and their several young kids, said Anne Tanner, a friend of the victim.
Since 2010, grizzlies in the Yellowstone region have killed at least eight people.
Outdoor retailer show returning to Salt Lake
DENVER, Colo. (AP) — The Outdoor Retailer trade show is moving back to Salt Lake City from Denver next year despite threats from an environmental group and big-name recreation companies of a boycott, the event’s organizer announced.
Critics of holding the event in Utah say the state’s politicians oppose efforts to protect national monuments and public lands.
But Emerald X, the publicly traded company that owns the biannual show, told stakeholders in a letter announcing the move that it can better promote the outdoor recreation industry and fight for environmental protections from its longstanding base in Utah – where the show was held for decades before moving to Denver in 2018.
“Salt Lake City is our hometown, and we’re going back with a commitment to effecting meaningful change,” the company said. “In reality, leaving after 2017 has not brought the change we had hoped for, so we will push back, not pull back. We firmly believe that staying engaged and collectively contributing to the ongoing discussion, no matter how difficult, is far more constructive.”
This year’s June event will still be held in Denver ahead of the show’s winter 2023 event in Salt Lake City.
Show organizers came under pressure in February when The Conservation Alliance and two dozen outdoor recreation companies – including Patagonia, REI and The North Face – threatened to boycott the event if it was moved back to Salt Lake City despite what they described as widespread industry objections.
