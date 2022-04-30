N.Y. proposes turkey regs changes
ALBANY, N.Y. — New York state is proposing to alter its turkey hunting regulations to allow for smaller shot size in response to advances in technology.
Department of Environmental Conservation officials said the proposal to change the minimum shot size from its current No. 8 to No. 9 would, if approved, take effect for the fall turkey hunting season.
Officials said the move is being made “to account for advances in shot shell technology. Previously, shot sizes smaller than No. 8 were prohibited because they lacked the kinetic energy downrange to humanely harvest a turkey. Recent advances in shot shell technology use heavier metals such as tungsten alloy, tungsten-iron, or bismuth. These heavier shot types, sometimes referred to as ‘Tungsten Super Shot’ or ‘TSS,’ maintain enough energy to humanely harvest a turkey. In terms of kinetic energy, No. 9 tungsten can have the same weight as No. 5 lead shot and achieve a higher pellet count.”
DEC is also proposing spring turkey season in Suffolk County for 2023, with a limit of one bearded bird.
Wild turkey numbers on Long Island have grown to more than 3,000 birds. The first turkey hunting season on Long Island was a five-day fall season in 2009 with a one-bird bag limit. After DEC established this season and, later, a two-day youth-only spring season, turkey populations in the area continued to increase. “Their populations can now support additional hunting opportunities in the form of a spring season from May 1 through May 31 with a bag limit of one bearded bird,” officials said.
Public comment on the proposals is being accepted through June 5. Comments can be sent by email to wildliferegs@dec.ny.gov with “Proposed Turkey Regulations” in the subject line, or by mail to Joshua Stiller, NYSDEC, 625 Broadway, Albany, NY 12233-4754.
Minnesota moose numbers rebound
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota’s moose population is the largest it has been in more than a decade, after 11 consecutive years of remaining relatively stable, Department of Natural Resources officials said.
The DNR’s 2022 survey estimated the moose population at about 4,700 animals, with a potential range between 3,440 and 6,780. The survey showed no statistically significant change from the last one conducted in 2020 but is the highest estimate since 2011.
An estimated 19% of the population was calves – the highest it has been since the population was near its peak in 2005. The estimated calf-cow ratio was 45 calves to 100 cows.
DNR researchers said Minnesota’s moose population, which is 47% lower than its peak in 2006, is still at risk long term despite sustained population stability and signs of reproductive success.
Biologists can’t see or count every moose across the 6,000-square mile survey area so the survey provides an estimate. They survey a portion of the moose range every year to come up with an estimate, but canceled the 2021 survey because of the pandemic.
At 94, turkey hunting’s ‘Poet Laureate’ tags another gobbler
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — He rose to fame in the world of turkey hunting in the 1970s and at 94 years old he returned to his hunting roots in Mississippi to harvest another bird.
“When he saw that bird the hunter instinct kicked in,” Med Palmer of Hazlehurst, Miss., said. “He’s been hunting them 83 years He knew what to do. I guess you keep that instinct no matter how old you are.”
The hunter is retired U.S. Army Col. Tom Kelly, who served in World War II and the Korean War. For those who aren’t turkey hunters, his name probably isn’t familiar. For many who are, he’s considered to be a legend due to a book he wrote and published in 1973 – “Tenth Legion.”
“Turkey hunting was just getting popular when it came out,” Palmer said. “It was probably the first book written about turkey hunting. The timing on that book was perfect. People were just learning about it. The way he wrote it just drew the hunting crowd to that book. Everybody could relate to those stories he told at some point in the course of their hunting career.”
Born in 1927, Kelly grew up in South Alabama, but his hunting career began in Mississippi.
“I had an uncle who turkey hunted,” said Kelly. “He hunted along the Pascagoula River. He was a big hunter and fisherman. Anything to do with hunting and fishing, I was invited to be a part of.”
Kelly said he started hunting when he was 8 or 9 years old and harvested his first turkey at 11. The passion he developed for turkeys defined him later in life.
Kelly wrote his book of humorous tales of turkey hunting at the urging of his wife. He titled it “Tenth Legion” after ancient Rome’s elite military force, which he equated to turkey hunters. His self-published book and initial 1,100 copies found unexpected success.
“I had no idea I’d sell that many books,” Kelly said. “I thought I’d sell as many as I could and then have a lifetime supply of Christmas presents.”
On March 18, Kelly was in Mississippi hunting with Palmer, Stevie McLemore of Hazlehurst, Kelly’s friend Joe Wood of Biloxi and others. Like Palmer has done for hundreds of disabled hunters, first-time hunters and military veterans, he called in a pair of gobblers for Kelly.
Despite Kelly’s advanced years, he was able to get his sight on one of the birds and fire.
“The turkey folded,” Palmer said. “It was unbelievable. When he saw them, you could tell all those years of turkey hunting kicked in. Of course, we were all excited.”
Much like Kelly’s turkey hunting career, the stories he tells are long-lived. He’s written a number of books since 1973, but “Tenth Legion” has been a continued success story.
“He is nationally recognized as the Poet Laureate of turkey hunting stories and literature,’’ Wood said. “‘Tenth Legion,’ it is the one book most turkey hunters read. It’s been republished probably 10 times over the last 20 years. It’s humorous. If turkey hunters could have only one book, that’s the one they want to have.’’
