New Jersey bear harvest at 114 after court delays hunt
TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey’s black bear hunt, delayed by a court injunction but ultimately held and then extended by four days, has ended with a harvest of 114 bruins.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please enter your phone number with area code without () , - , or spaces.
example: 5555555555
If Your Not Already a Subscriber Please Click Here
This is the temporary subscription pass for users returning from the Vision Data subscription process. Your subscription will be updated within 24 hours, after your information is verified. Please click the button below to get your pass.
New Jersey bear harvest at 114 after court delays hunt
TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey’s black bear hunt, delayed by a court injunction but ultimately held and then extended by four days, has ended with a harvest of 114 bruins.
That number represents a 7% success rate, well below the 20% rate targeted by state wildlife biologists.
Officials said the court battle that led to the delay of the hunt may have impacted participation by hunters.
“No one expected a bear hunt this year, so I don’t know how many people were prepared on such short notice,” Assemblyman Hal Wirths said.
Bear numbers have soared in the northwest part of New Jersey, and Sussex County topped the harvest with 59 bruins taken, according to state DEP statistics.
The statewide population is estimated at 3,000 bears.
After Gov. Phil Murphy announced the bear hunt would make a comeback on state lands after a four-year hiatus, a court challenge by animal rights activists led to a two-day delay in the hunt.
Murphy cited a sharp increase in bear-human conflicts in his decision to resurrect the hunt.
The last full bear hunting season was in 2017, with an October and a December hunt. More than 400 bears were killed, representing a 16% harvest rate, according to the DEP.
The New Jersey Fish and Game Council’s plan to revise the state’s bear management policy and continue the hunt for the next seven years will be voted on in early 2023, after a public hearing and comment period.
Crocodiles appearing in Florida
VERO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Say the word crocodile and many people think of Australia, the Amazon or even those National Geographic specials showing huge reptiles ambushing wildebeests crossing rivers.
But there are American crocodiles and there have been recent sightings in Sanibel and an eight-foot crocodile in Brevard County on Florida’s East Coast.
As development continues to expand in the Sunshine State, more sightings are likely. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission estimated the number of Florida crocodiles have increased to as many as 1,500 to 2,000 adults, coming back from an estimated 300 in 1975.
The Florida population of this native species is classified as threatened by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
With increasing numbers of crocodiles in areas where people live, Florida is experiencing a growing number of complaints about nuisance crocodiles.
Crocodiles have been reported as far north as Hillsborough and Pinellas counties on Florida’s west coast to Brevard County on the east coast.
While mostly found along the coasts in brackish and saltwater habitats, including ponds and creeks lined with mangroves, Florida’s canal system can tempt them to move farther inland, and they have been seen in freshwater habitats, according to Florida Fish and Wildlife.
Sports Editor
Sports Editor of The Daily & Sunday Review. Send story ideas to reviewsports@thedailyreview.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.