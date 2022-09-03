Outdoor briefs

TV personalities Karin and David Holder will highlight the North Rome Wesleyan Church’s annual Sportsmen’s Expo Sept. 10.

 Photo Provided

‘Raised Hunting’ TV couplefeatured at Sportsmen’s Expo

ROME, Pa. — TV hunting personalities Karin and David Holder of the popular “Raised Hunting” show will be the featured speakers at the North Rome Wesleyan Church’s Sportsmen’s Expo.