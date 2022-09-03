Outdoor briefs

‘Raised Hunting’ TV couplefeatured at Sportsmen’s Expo
ROME, Pa. — TV hunting personalities Karin and David Holder of the popular “Raised Hunting” show will be the featured speakers at the North Rome Wesleyan Church’s Sportsmen’s Expo.
The Expo, set for Saturday, Sept. 10, at 28200 Route 187 (across from Dollar General) and will again feature vendors, exhibitors, seminar speakers and numerous giveaways throughout the day.
The Holders are an Iowa hunting family whose TV show “Raised Hunting” is beginning its ninth year on The Outdoor Channel. They will be the featured speakers at 5 p.m. following a free pig roast dinner.
The schedule for the free event is:
• 11 a.m. – Sportsmen’s show with vendors and exhibitors.
• 11:30 a.m. – Introduction to trapping seminar, with Carl Hill and Tim Roberts.
• 12:30 p.m. – Primitive bowmaking, with Dan Rhodes.
• 1:30 p.m. – Deer tales, with Christina VanDergrift.
• 2:30 p.m. – Concealed carry seminar, with Bradford County Sheriff C.J. Walters.
• 3:30 p.m. – Free pig roast dinner.
• 5 p.m. – Guest speakers Karin and David Holder.
Door prize drawings will follow.
For more information go the North Rome Sportsman Banquet Facebook page or call (570) 888-9900.
Owen wins Harford Fair turkey calling contest
NEW MILFORD, Pa. — Larry Owen of Sayre won the friction division in the Harford Fair’s National Wild Turkey Federation-sanctioned turkey calling contest, a year after winning the contest’s amateur division.
In winning the contest, Owen qualifies for the NWTF’s Grand National Turkey Calling Championships in Nashville next February. He joins his friend and Mac Calls teammate Dave (Moose) Conklin of Sayre in competing at the national level.
Conklin, who finished third in the Harford competition, is a New York and Vermont state turkey calling champion.
New York to boost pay for downstate ECOs, rangers
ALBANY, N.Y. — New York state will boost the pay of many downstate environmental conservation officers and forest rangers to help recruit and retain officers in that region, the Department of Environmental Conservation and the Department of Civil Service announced.
The $15,00 increase would boost the starting salary for ECOs from $66,140 to $81,140, and for forest rangers from $63,034 to $78,034, effective July 21. The raise will help address a disparity in compensation between the State and competing employers in lower Hudson Valley and downstate areas.
N.Y. unveils ‘Tackle Box’ app
ALBANY, N.Y. — New York state has unveiled a new “Tackle Box” mobile phone feature to enhance fishing-related tourism by making it easier for new and experienced anglers to enjoy the great fishing offered throughout New York.
The new Tackle Box feature builds on the state Department of Environmental Conservation’s HuntFishNY smartphone app to provide a one-stop location for nearly all state fishing regulations, waterbodies, state-operated fishing access sites, stocking information, and useful features like photos to help identify fish likely found in a certain river, lake, or stream.
Tackle Box allows users to search for waterbodies by name or by panning and zooming. Highlighted waters are clickable, providing information on special fishing regulations, fish stocking, and boating/fishing access sites owned by DEC, the State Office of Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation, New York State Canal Corporation, and New York City Department of Environmental Protection.
In addition, the new “navigate” feature gives users driving directions to the boating access site of their choice. The Tackle Box also includes an offline feature that allows anglers to use it when cell service is not available.
